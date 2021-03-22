Red Hawks defeat Lancers for second time in 2020-21; volleyball wins two at Wallace State

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team picked up its second victory of the season against Lenoir on Sunday afternoon, winning 67-53 on the road.
Jaylen Prioleau led CVCC (7-5, 5-5 in Region 10) with a team-high 12 points.
Donovan Evans and E.J. Thomas also reached double figures for the Red Hawks with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Catawba Valley took a 27-18 halftime lead led by seven points from Evans and five each from guards Cameron Walden and A.J. Daniels.
The Red Hawks capitalized on foul trouble by the Lancers in the second half, making 21 free throws, to pull away for the 14-point conference victory.
The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday with a home conference contest against Bryant & Stratton. Tip off between the Red Hawks and Bobcats is set for 6 p.m.
No. 1 Red Hawks win two at Wallace State Spring Bash
The top-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team split its four-match appearance at the Wallace State Spring Bash with a pair of victories on Friday and Saturday.
With the event’s results, the Red Hawks’ record now stands at 17-2 overall on the season.
CVCC went 1-1 during each of its two days of competition at the Spring Bash.
On Friday, the Red Hawks defeated Itawamba 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-20) behind 10 kills each from Amber Barker and Carter Gibson before falling 3-0 in Friday’s nightcap against host unbeaten Wallace State.
Catawba Valley dropped its second-straight match on Saturday, falling 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-17) to Mineral Area College before finishing with a 3-0 victory against Spartanburg Methodist (25-16, 25-12, 25-22).
The CVCC volleyball team starts the Region 10 tournament on Tuesday as the top overall seed. The Red Hawks face No. 8 seed Lenoir at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Tarlton Complex.