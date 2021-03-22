Red Hawks defeat Lancers for second time in 2020-21; volleyball wins two at Wallace State

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team picked up its second victory of the season against Lenoir on Sunday afternoon, winning 67-53 on the road.

Jaylen Prioleau led CVCC (7-5, 5-5 in Region 10) with a team-high 12 points.

Donovan Evans and E.J. Thomas also reached double figures for the Red Hawks with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Catawba Valley took a 27-18 halftime lead led by seven points from Evans and five each from guards Cameron Walden and A.J. Daniels.

The Red Hawks capitalized on foul trouble by the Lancers in the second half, making 21 free throws, to pull away for the 14-point conference victory.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday with a home conference contest against Bryant & Stratton. Tip off between the Red Hawks and Bobcats is set for 6 p.m.

