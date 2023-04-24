The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team celebrated its 17 sophomores on Sunday with a conference doubleheader sweep against Southwest Virginia at Henkel-Alley Field.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 29-19 overall and 20-4 in Region 10 play.

Catawba Valley 14, Southwest Virginia 1

The Red Hawks used a 10-run first inning to power ahead early against the Eagles on their way to a five-inning victory in Sunday’s opener.

Sean Seale led the first-inning offensive display for Catawba Valley with a grand slam, while Carter Lindsay brought home two runs on a double.

Jordan Spearman and Lindsay led CVCC in the contest with two hits each. Spearman also drove in three RBI.

Starting pitcher J.D. Lewis earned the win for the Red Hawks. He allowed two hits, one run, one walk and struck out four batters in two innings of work.

Ian Anderson relieved Lewis in the third inning. Anderson also tossed two innings, giving up one hit and striking out three batters. Kobie Cushing pitched the final inning, and he struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Catawba Valley 11, Southwest Virginia 0

Behind a combined no-hitter from Zac Martin and Matthew Hall, the Red Hawks completed Sunday’s doubleheader sweep with a five-inning victory.

Martin tossed the first four innings of the contest, allowing three walks and striking out six batters before being relieved by Hall in the fifth. Hall retired all three batters he faced.

Offensively, the Red Hawks tallied 13 hits at the plate, including three off the bat of shortstop Elec Yount. Teammates Bryson Chandler, Sean Seale and Tate Abbott recorded two hits apiece for Catawba Valley.

Centerfielder Carter Lindsay drove in a team-high two RBI for CVCC, while Jack Stevens, Connor Bradley, Walker Waters, Seale, Chandler and Abbott all drove one run each.

Next game

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to the diamond on Tuesday for a home contest against Surry Community College. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field.