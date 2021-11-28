Red Hawks avenge earlier loss to Cougars, win 81-75

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team avenged an earlier loss this season to Central Carolina, winning 81-75 on Saturday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

Demetrius Washington paced the Red Hawks (3-3) with a team-high 20 points, while Shad Thomas tallied 19 points. Anthony Allen also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC with 12 points.

Tied 35-35 at halftime, the Red Hawks battled through four different injuries throughout Saturday’s contest to outscore the Cougars 46-40 during the second half and avenge an 86-83 overtime loss on the road on Nov. 8.

Washington and Thomas both helped lead the second-half charge for the Red Hawks. Washington scored 18 of his points during the second half, while Thomas added 12 points in the half.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team is back in action on Wednesday for a home conference contest against Davidson-Davie Community College. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.