Red Hawk limit Lancers in 62-41 conference win

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team held visiting Lenoir to a season-low point total in a 62-41 conference win on Sunday at the Tarlton Complex.

Sophomore guard Donovan Evans paced the Red Hawks (6-4, 4-4 in Region 10) with a team-high 11 points, while fellow sophomores Tony Hauser and Cameron Walden scored eight points each.

Leading by six points with 2:15 left in the first half, CVCC closed the half on a 10-0 run to take a 36-20 lead into the break.

John Bean and Evans led the Red Hawks at halftime with six points apiece, while Derrick Molden and Quincy Martin chipped in five points each in a balanced scoring effort.

Catawba Valley limited Lenoir to just three points through the first 10 minutes of the second half, further distancing itself on its way to the Region 10 victory.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to the court on Wednesday for a road conference contest against Patrick Henry. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. in Martinsville, Va.