Red Hawk Esports named finalist for four PlayVS awards

After an exciting spring season, the Catawba Valley Community College esports team was named a finalist for four awards through the PlayVS platform.

The Red Hawks recently finished their third semester of competition this spring participating in three games — Fortnite, Rocket League and Overwatch — all through PlayVS, which is an official college esports league that involves two- and four-year colleges and universities in the United States and abroad.

Three of the four PlayVS honors that CVCC was a finalist for were Good Sport Awards, including for the program’s Fortnite and Rocket League teams.

The Red Hawks’ Cody Lawing was also named an individual finalist for the Good Sport Award in Rocket League.

Also, Catawba Valley Community College was also honored as a finalist for Best Broadcaster on Fortnite with captain Bradley Jamison on the team’s Twitch channel — www.twitch.tv/cvccredhawks.

The Red Hawks are currently preparing for their 2021-22 seasons.

For more information on the esports program at Catawba Valley Community College, please visit www.gocvcc.com/esports or email head coach Cody Dalton at cdalton880@cvcc.edu.

Full-time students at CVCC who are interested in joining the program can also fill out a recruit questionnaire at www.gocvcc.com/recruits/Esports.