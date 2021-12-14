Red Hawk Esports hosting 24-hour Twitch stream

The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program will make history this Thursday and Friday when it hosts a 24-hour stream to raise money for the program, a news release from the college announced.

The Red Hawks will be streaming on their official Twitch channel — www.twitch.tv/cvccredhawks — from noon on Thursday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 17 at noon with the goal of raising funds to continue this rapidly growing avenue for student athletes to participate in.

“We are excited to be possibly one of the first-ever colleges and universities in the country to attempt such a feat,” Red Hawk Esports head coach Cody Dalton said in the news release. “All of the credit goes to members of our fall roster who came up with this unique idea of spotlighting our program while raising money to support it. It should be a very entertaining and unique experience for everyone who joins us.”

CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw has also agreed to participate at the beginning of the stream, which will feature game titles that the team competes in and other interactive video games that viewers will have a chance to play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}