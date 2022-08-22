 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Red Hawk baseball adds Wright to coaching staff

cvcc baseball coach houston wright.jpg

Houston Wright

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has announced the hiring of Houston Wright to its coaching staff.

“The addition of Houston Wright to our coaching staff is a big one,” said CVCC baseball head coach Marshall McDonald. “His knowledge and passion for the game is top notch. He will be a huge asset in the development of our younger players. I think it’s a great honor to give Houston his first opportunity at coaching.”

Wright, who played college baseball at Spartanburg Methodist and the University of Tennessee-Martin, is a two-time first team All-Region 10 Division I selection.

In 2019, Wright also earned Region 10 Player of the Year and was named NJCAA All-American.

Wright’s role on McDonald’s coaching staff will include being in charge of infielders, assisting with hitters and also serving as the program’s camp director.

“I’m very blessed to be a part of the CVCC baseball program,” Wright said. “I’m glad Marshall McDonald took a chance on me, and I could not thank him enough for that. With the talent that we have with the bats, this is going to be very special this upcoming year. I hope to pass my knowledge on to these guys here at CVCC. This year is going to be one to remember for the CVCC baseball program.”

