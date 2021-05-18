Red Hawk anglers post solid finishes on Smith Lake

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team had a pair solid fishes this past weekend during the Bassmaster College Series on Smith Lake.

The Red Hawk tandem of Nathan Smith and Jeremy Dellinger placed in the top 25 during the two-day tournament. The duo caught both of their five-bass limits on Friday and Saturday, and those 10 bass weighed a total of 19 pounds, 14 ounces, which was good enough for 25th out of 184 boats.

The top-25 finish for Smith and Dellinger came after a difficult first day of the tournament that had them in 70th place on Friday. Dellinger and Smith caught five bass weighing 10 pounds, 13 ounces during the opening day of competition.

Red Hawk teammates Lucas Oliver and Spencer Black also caught seven bass during the tournament that weighed 13 pounds, 15 ounces. Oliver and Black finished tied for 82nd place.

Oliver and Black caught four bass on the first day of competition Friday weighing a total of six pounds, 13 ounces, and despite catching one less bass on day two, the duo improved their total weight by catching seven pounds, two ounces of bass on Saturday to finish in the top half of the field.

The CVCC bass fishing team returns to action May 26-27 for the Boat U.S. Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship on Lake Murray in South Carolina.