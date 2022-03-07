Red Hawk anglers Mackey, Smith finish second in Alabama

“We had a really tough practice and decided to sit in a spot that we thought had potential,” Mackey said. “At the end of the day, we just went fishing and the Lord blessed us with 24 pounds of bass and my new personal best and kicker fish at nine pounds and two ounces. We went into the day just hoping to catch a keeper after the practice we had. This is unreal honestly. I still haven’t been able to grasp it.”

Smith said Friday’s tournament finish capped what was an interesting week for himself, Mackey and the entire Catawba Valley bass fishing team.

“It was a crazy week,” Smith said. “We had one of the roughest practices I’ve had in one of these tournaments. We only caught six fish all week so we knew we had do something on tournament day. We swung for the fences, and it’s safe to say we hit a home run. We caught more fish on tournament day than we had caught all week in one spot. We fished as hard as we could for eight hours and got the right five bites. It feels good to place good in one of the first tournaments that I’ve fished all year. Hopefully we can keep this momentum moving forward.”