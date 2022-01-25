Red Hawk anglers compete in Florida; 500 participants took part from across US

CVCC ended up with two top-100 finishes in Florida — the duo of Lane Bailey and Justin Eggers in 72nd place (23 pounds, 14 ounces) and Nathan Smith and Cabe Mackey in 85th place (22 pounds, 12 ounces).

“We had several teams that had either a good first day or a good second day, but we struggled a little putting together two good days,” Mayo said. “Lane and Justin were very consistent, and I look for good things from them this year.”

Smith and Mackey battled back from issues on and off the water during Day One on Friday to have a solid second day of competition.

“Nathan and Cabe had problems from the beginning,” Mayo said. “Cabe’s truck overheated in South Carolina on the way to the tournament and, it was a true team effort to get their boat to Florida from them to even be able to fish. Then on Day One, Cabe suffered an asthma attack and had to come off the water. Just after Cabe left, a tree fell on Nathan’s boat and cracked his electronics. Even with all that, they didn’t give up and weighed a good bag of fish on Day Two.”