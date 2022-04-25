Red Hawk anglers compete for second time in Arkansas

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team competed this weekend at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series at Norfork Lake. It was the program’s second-ever appearance at a tournament in Arkansas.

The Red Hawks competed against a field of more than 200 boaters, and all four competing duos finished within the top 75% of the field.

“Our Red Hawk anglers continue to impress us,” Angela Mayo, Catawba Valley bass fishing head coach, said. “We have taken them to lakes and places they have never seen before, and they continue to perform well.”

Three Red Hawk duos finished in the top 100 boaters — led by Spencer Black and Caleb Lonca, who were in 29th place after catching 10 bass weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces. They finished just seven spots out of qualifying for the B.A.S.S. National Championship.

Teammates Hunter Keller and Carson Eckard weren’t far behind. Their nine-bass catch weighed 19 pounds, 5 ounces, which put them at 41st overall.

Catawba Valley’s Lane Bailey and Justin Eggers improved from Day One to Day Two of the competition, moving from 93rd place to 84th place. They caught eight bass weighing 14 pounds, 9 ounces.

The final Red Hawk duo — Wes Smith and Grant Harris — caught three fish weighing an even 9 pounds. They finished in 151st place.

Overall, Mayo was pleased with how her Red Hawk anglers adjusted during the tournament.

“We took our anglers to a place like Ross Barnett, which is shallow with lots of tree stumps and other navigational hazards, and then take them to Norfolk Lake, which is deep and clear, and they always seem to figure a way to catch fish,” she said. “Being able to adapt to such a wide range of different fisheries is key to being a successful collegiate angler.”

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team is back in action Friday at the Major League Fishing Northern Conference tournament at Smith Mountain Lake at Huddleston, Virginia.