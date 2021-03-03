Ranked Red Hawks push past Patriots for win

Playing for the first time since Feb. 15, the 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team was able to shake off some rust and visiting Patrick Henry for a 68-55 win on Tuesday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

A.J. Davis led the Red Hawks (6-1) with a team-high 17 points — one of four CVCC women’s basketball players who reached double figures, including Makayla Weaver with 15 points, Kelis Carmon with 11 points and Ariana Montgomery with 10 points.

Despite 12 first-half turnovers, Catawba Valley maintained a 36-28 halftime lead. Weaver and Carmon paced CVCC with nine first-half points, and Davis added six points.

The Patriots were able to capitalize on 27 Red Hawk turnovers, remaining within eight points of the lead, but they could get no closer in the contest.

A pair of late 3-point play opportunities by Davis and Montgomery allowed CVCC to push its lead into double figures on its way to win number six on the 2020-21 season.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to the court on Saturday for a road contest against Fayetteville Tech. The game tips off at 2 p.m. in Fayetteville, N.C.