Race results: Maggio, Beane, Millington among winners in Hickory

The Heritage Finance Late Models were next for the second 40-lap feature. With the field inverted from the finishing order of race one, Andrew Grady in the #1 and Zach Bruenger in the #81 would start in row one. Row two would see Austin McDaniel in the #12 and Thomas Beane in the #31 side by side for the start. Bruenger would use the high groove to take the early lead. Beane would follow in Bruenger’s tire tracks and move to second. McDaniel would press the issue going three wide in his quest for the top spot, but have to drop back in line. Beane would move around Bruenger to take the top spot. Ryan Millington in the #15 would move around McDaniel for third on lap 19. The battle for fifth would see five cars wanting one spot with Grady, Mitch Walker in the #15, Zack Miracle in the #32, Josh Kossek in the #44, and Blake Lithuanian in the #59 jockeying it out for position. Millington would battle with Bruenger for second before making the pass with three laps to go. Beane would drive on to take the win. Millington would take second with Bruenger grabbing third.

Finishing out the night would be the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models for 50 laps in the Paramount Kia ’BIG 10’ Chase for the Championship. Dexter Canipe, Sr. in the #5 would start from the pole position with Mason Maggio in the #12 to his outside. Row two would see Dexter Canipe, Jr. in the other #5 and Max Price in the #22 side by side for the start. Both Canipes would elect to start from the rear, hoping to snag a $500 bonus for the win. Maggio and Price would battle door to door for three laps until Maggio would nose ahead. Mark Johnson in the #13 would move to third. After starting at the rear Dexter Canipe, Sr. would move to seventh by lap 10. Akinori Ogata in the #14 and Bryson Ruff in the #24 would both move around Johnson for third and fourth, respectively. Maggio, Price, Ogata, Ruff, and Dexter Canipe, Sr. would be the top five at halfway. Lap 35 would see Dexter Canipe, Sr. move around Ruff for fourth. The caution would fly on lap 44 as the #61 of Justin Hicks would spin in turn four. The restart would see Maggio and Price bring the field back to the green flag. Maggio would pull to the lead as Ogata would move to second around Price. Maggio would drive on to take the win. Ogata would finish second with Price taking third. Dexter Canipe, Sr. would battle from the rear to finish fourth.