No. 8 Red Hawks sweep weekend series against Titans
CVCC BASEBALL

No. 8 Red Hawks sweep weekend series against Titans

CVCC (3).jpg

Catcher Will Samuelson finished the weekend series against Guilford Tech with a team-leading two home runs and eight RBI.

 Photo courtesy of Cody Dalton

The eighth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team completed a weekend sweep of visiting Guilford Tech on Sunday with a 13-3 victory in eight innings at Henkel-Alley Field.

With this weekend’s victories, the Red Hawks record is now 17-5 overall and 7-2 in Region 10 games.

After winning 13-3 and 12-2 in a pair of six-inning run-rule games on Saturday, Catawba Valley continued its dominance on offense, scoring more than 10 runs for the 15th time this season on Sunday.

Four Red Hawks hit home runs in Sunday’s game, including catcher Will Samuelson, center fielder Malik Stephens and second baseman Chandler Blackwelder.

CVCC designated hitter Masashi Takegama hit a three-run blast on the game’s final at-bat, ending the contest in run-rule fashion.

With an eighth-inning single, Catawba Valley first baseman James Hinson also extended his hitting streak to 22 games — only four behind the all-time Red Hawk record held by Catawba Valley Athletics Hall of Famer Danny Fraga.

On the mound, Red Hawks starting pitcher Mason Herbert improved to 4-1 on the season. He allowed just three hits, one earned run, three walks and struck out eight Titan batters.

Catawba Valley pitchers Jonah Milchuck, Noah Carter, Cooper Sain and Herbert allowed three runs, six hits and struck out 13 batters combined.

The CVCC baseball team returns to action next weekend for a three-game conference series at Fayetteville Tech. The Red Hawks and Trojans will play one nine-inning and one seven-inning game on Saturday at 1 p.m. before finishing the series with a single nine-inning game at noon Sunday.

