Newton native to be inducted into the App State Hall of Fame

Newton native Malcolm Styers is part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class announced by Appalachian State University.

Styers is a nine-time conference champion and 15-time All-SoCon performer as a thrower in track and field, according to the university website. He also is a SoCon champion in five different events.

Styers participated in men’s track and field at App State from 2007 to 2011. He ranks in the top five in App State outdoor history in three throwing events, including number two in hammer throw, and in the top seven in App State indoor history in both the 35-pound weight throw and shot put.

Styers said he turned to throwing events at Fred T. Foard High School. He participated in other sports, including football, but decided to give track and field a try after the coach suggested it.

Styers, 30, said he feels young to be named a Hall of Famer. “I was surprised,” he said. Two others who played for App State around the same time were also named. “It speaks to that era and the attitude we had at that time.”

He said in everything he does, not just athletics, he wants to give it his all. “Everything I do, I give 110 percent,” he said.