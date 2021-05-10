Newton-Conover women golfers vying for state title; Freedom, West Lincoln also in championship mix

Coach: Rob Scott

Players (regional score, tee time: Anna Czarkowski, So. (76, noon), Albany Bock, Sr. (79, 12:20 p.m.), Christina Fisher, Sr. (80, 12:10 p.m.)

Coach’s comments: This group is incredibly easy to coach, I have enjoyed it. I speak for the entire Freedom High School community when I say how proud we are of this group, all seven team members, not just these three, regardless of what the leaderboard looks like late Tuesday.

Albany Bock: It is my senior year and the first time making states as a team. Knowing it will be the last time I get to play for Freedom and with my teammates makes this year more special than my last two trips to states. I hope to have a solid round and enjoy the day. Would love for my team to be on top at the end of the day!

Christina Fisher: It’s great to be finishing my high school career on such a high note. I’m incredibly proud of how much we three have improved to be able to represent Freedom as a team for the first time in many years. I want us to play our best, leave everything out on the course, and have fun.

Anna Czarkowski: With only starting golf about a year and half ago, and missing states last year, it meant a lot for me to play well and help the team make states this year. At states Tuesday, it’s our last time together as a team, so I hope we just play our best and have fun.