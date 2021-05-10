Newton-Conover women golfers vying for state title; Freedom, West Lincoln also in championship mix

Each of the three area conferences will have representation Tuesday as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association hosts the girls golf state championship at sites throughout the state.
The 1A and 2A classifications will hold a combined tournament in Pinehurst, which will field a large contingent from the South Fork 2A Conference. West Regional champion West Lincoln and runner-up Newton-Conover will compete for the team title, as well as individual titles. Also out of the South Fork, golfers from East Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter will tee off in individual competition. The Northwester Foothills 2A Conference will have one golfer to tee off, Allie Witherspoon from Patton.
At the 3A state tournament to be held in West End, Freedom will carry the banner for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference as the 3A West Region champion.
The 4A tournament will not have representation from the area.
1A/2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Pinehurst No. 8, 10 a.m., Pinehurst
TEAMS
West Lincoln (1A/2A West Regional Champions)
Coach: Matt Lytton
Players (regional score, tee time): Leah Matney, Sr. (81, 12:20 p.m.), Reese Coltrane, So. (87, noon), Laycee Hoffman, Sr. (90, 12:10 p.m.)
Coach’s comments: The Lady Rebels are coming into the state championship after an historic season…This team has a work ethic like no other. They have spent countless hours of practice as a team and on their own to prepare for this season. This a tight group of girls that lean on each other, work with each other, cheer for each other and it shows in their play. This is the best team I have coached at West Lincoln, and I have the utmost confidence that these ladies will perform at the state championship to the best of their ability. If they do that, we have a shot.
Newton-Conover (1A/2A West Regional Runner-up)
Coach: John Echerd
Players: Sondra Uon, So. (83, 12:10 p.m.), Camryn Lamp, Sr. (88, 12:20 p.m.), Hailey Hicks, So. (94, noon)
Coach’s comments: I am really looking forward to this team going to the state tournament. This will be the first full team that I have coached to make it to the state championship. I really hope they play their best. Since it is a one-day tournament this year, anything can happen. We hope to represent our school with pride.
Hailey Hicks: I am very excited, since it is my first year playing golf, to make the state tournament. I'm so glad that I get to experience this amazing opportunity! My hope on Tuesday is to stay confident and focus on what I know to do my very best.
INDIVIDUALS:
East Lincoln
Coach: Jon Hancock
Player: Sophia Laliberte, Sr. (88, 10:30 a.m.)
Coach’s comments: Sophia Laliberte of East Lincoln High School has qualified for the state championship for the fourth year in a row as an individual which is quite an accomplishment. She had strong finishes as a freshman and sophomore and hopes to have another strong outing this year. Sophia's strengths lie in the area of ball striking. She is an excellent driver of the golf ball and a very solid iron player. She has had a very good career at East Lincoln and we hope to finish it by playing well in her last outing in the state championships.
Lake Norman Charter
Coach: Richard Chapman
Players: Tess Palmer, Jr. (89, 10:20 a.m.), Georgia Chapman (91, 10:10 a.m.), Jr.
Patton
Coach: Matt Baker
Players: Allie Witherspoon, So. (93, 10 a.m.)
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Beacon Ridge Golf & Country Club, West End
Freedom (3A West Regional Champions)
Coach: Rob Scott
Players (regional score, tee time: Anna Czarkowski, So. (76, noon), Albany Bock, Sr. (79, 12:20 p.m.), Christina Fisher, Sr. (80, 12:10 p.m.)
Coach’s comments: This group is incredibly easy to coach, I have enjoyed it. I speak for the entire Freedom High School community when I say how proud we are of this group, all seven team members, not just these three, regardless of what the leaderboard looks like late Tuesday.
Albany Bock: It is my senior year and the first time making states as a team. Knowing it will be the last time I get to play for Freedom and with my teammates makes this year more special than my last two trips to states. I hope to have a solid round and enjoy the day. Would love for my team to be on top at the end of the day!
Christina Fisher: It’s great to be finishing my high school career on such a high note. I’m incredibly proud of how much we three have improved to be able to represent Freedom as a team for the first time in many years. I want us to play our best, leave everything out on the course, and have fun.
Anna Czarkowski: With only starting golf about a year and half ago, and missing states last year, it meant a lot for me to play well and help the team make states this year. At states Tuesday, it’s our last time together as a team, so I hope we just play our best and have fun.