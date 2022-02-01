Newton-Conover advances to state quarterfinals in wrestling

Seeded 11th, the Red Devils had little trouble putting away No. 6 East Gaston 48-25, winning six matches by pins and taking another by forfeit. Getting falls in the first round were Cody Ingle (106 lbs.), Isaiah Pittman (113), Camden Spence (120), Jason Brawley (152), Caiden Rowe (160) and Jordan Henze (170). Connor Shumate (138) edged Brandon Wyatt 2-1 and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220) hit the final total for Newton-Conover with a 3-1 decision.

After the third-seeded Tigers advanced with a win over Reidsville, the Red Devils overcame an 18-15 deficit with five wins over the final six contested bouts. Shumate, Ethan Clark (145) and Brawley started the runs with pins before Rowe won his match after Ryan Barley defaulted due to an injury. Kyler Pickard stopped the momentum with a victory for Mt. Pleasant to get it within 39-23, but a pin by Henze clinched the dual.