MLB pitcher Bumgarner, NFL's Dickerson headline South Caldwell's first Hall of Fame class

Fifteen former South Caldwell athletes, including three-time World Series champion Madison Bumgarner, will make up the high school's inaugural Hall of Fame class.

The inductees will be honored during halftime of South Caldwell’s home football game on Sept. 30 vs. Watauga along with a private banquet prior to the game.

Those to be inducted include:

Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner is a 2007 graduate of South Caldwell High School. He was a member of the 2006 4A western regional and 2007 4A state championship baseball teams. Along with various all-conference, all-region, and all-state accolades during his prep career, he was named the 2007 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. Upon graduating high school, Madison was drafted 10th overall in the 2007 MLB draft. He is a 3-time World Series Champion, 2014 NLCS and world series MVP, a four time MLB all-star, two time Silver Slugger Award winner, AP Athlete of the Year, and was the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year in 2014. Madison has over 2,000 career strikeouts along with winning over 125 games at the professional level. He holds the record for lowest World Series’ ERA with an 0.25 mark over 36 innings pitched.

William W. Austin

A 1981 graduate of South Caldwell High School, William W. Austin was a letter winner in four sports during his high school career: football, basketball, baseball, and track and field. He earned various honors in his prep football career including: 1979 All-Conference Honorable Mention, 1980 Team Co-Captain, 1980 First Team All-County, 1980 News Topic Player of the Week, 1980 All- NW Conference, 1980 All Catawba Valley, 1980 All-Piedmont, 1980 All-State, and played in the 1980 Shrine Bowl game. William attended UNC-Chapel Hill on a full athletic scholarship to play football where he was a member of the 1981 Gator Bowl and 1982 Sun Bowl Championship teams. He was the recipient of the 1983 Super Iron Man Award for highest performance grade for an offensive lineman. Mr. Austin has served his community as a little league football coach and deacon at Friendship Baptist Church.

Kyle Clontz

Kyle Clontz is a 1983 graduate of South Caldwell High School. He lettered in football and baseball in his prep career. Kyle is a member of the 1982 NCHSAA 4A State Baseball Championship team. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill obtaining his bachelor's degree in physical therapy in 1989. Kyle obtained his doctorate in physical therapy from Rocky Mount University in 2005. He is athletic training and EMT certified and also holds certifications in strength and conditioning. Kyle has faithfully served his community throughout his life in his career as a physical therapist and volunteer firefighter at the Sawmills Fire Department. He has been a constant on the sidelines of athletic events over the last 20 years while providing medical service and mentorship to countless student-athletes and coaches.

Landon Dickerson

Landon Dickerson is a 2016 graduate of South Caldwell High School. He was named All-County, All-Conference, All-Area, and All-State during his senior prep season. Upon graduation, Landon attended Florida State University on a full athletic scholarship to play football. After starting at guard for two years, he transferred to the University of Alabama. At Alabama, Landon was a member of the 2020 CFP National Championship Team. He won the Remington Award and Jacobs Blocking Trophy which are two of the most prestigious awards given to offensive lineman in college football. He was also first-team All-SEC and a unanimous All-American following the 2020 season. Landon was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is currently starting at guard for the Eagles.

Holly Andrews Haney

Holly Andrews Haney is a 2000 graduate of South Caldwell High School. After a stellar prep career accumulating more than 1,000 points with various individual awards, Holly attended Elon University on a basketball scholarship. She was the 2001-2002 Big South Player of the Year, along with two first team All-Big South and one first team All-Southern Conference selection. She still ranks in the top 10 of many statistical categories at Elon University, including points scored, points per game, and three-point field goals made. Holly gives back to her community by teaching health and physical education at Hudson Middle School.

Dan Hardee

A 1978 graduate of South Caldwell High School, Coach Dan Hardee was a member of the 1977 conference and 3A Western Regional championship football team. He lettered in football and baseball during his prep career, garnering many individual all-county and all-conference accolades. Upon graduating from high school, Coach Hardee attended Lenoir-Rhyne University on an athletic scholarship to play football and baseball. After graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne, Coach Hardee served as the head football coach at Ashe Central High School and West Lincoln High School before returning home to lead the South Caldwell football program from 1990-2000. He was the head football coach for the 1994 conference championship team. Along with being the head football coach, Coach Hardee served as the school’s athletic director until 2004. Coach Hardee was a member of First United Methodist Church in Granite Falls and was an avid supporter of South Caldwell Christian Ministries.

Darren Hart

Coach Darren Hart is a 1989 graduate of South Caldwell High School. He was a letter winner in basketball, football, baseball, and track and field. Coach Hart is in South Caldwell basketball’s 1,000-point club and garnered All-County and All-Conference accolades as a prep in basketball and football. He was twice named the conference and county player of the year in basketball. He was also a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Game. Upon graduation, Coach Hart attended Lenoir-Rhyne University to play football. He is a founding member of the Granite Falls Kiwanis Club and has served as a volunteer coach at the Granite Falls Rec Center. Additionally, Coach Hart has given back to the South Caldwell Athletic Department holding various leadership roles including coaching basketball, the men’s and women’s golf teams, and tennis. He also served as an assistant football coach.

Karen Patterson Isbell

Coach Karen Isbell is a 1983 graduate of South Caldwell High School. She was a three-year letter winner in basketball along with lettering one year in softball. Coach Isbell was the first 1,000-point scorer in South Caldwell basketball history. Impressively, this accomplishment was achieved in three years with no three-point line. She won multiple Caldwell County Player of the Year accolades and was All-Conference, All-Piedmont, and Honorable Mention All-State as a prep. She was fourth academically in her graduating class and received an academic scholarship to attend UNC-Chapel Hill. She served as a team manager for the women’s basketball team during her freshman year at UNC-Chapel Hill. Coach Isbell was an assistant women’s basketball coach and assistant women’s tennis coach at South Caldwell. Additionally, she has volunteered her time coaching the Red Foxes Senior Basketball team and various rec teams. She is a participant in the Senior Games, winning various medals over the last eight years. She is a member at New Beginnings Worship Center.

Todd King

A 1988 graduate of South Caldwell High School, Todd King earned various individual accolades during his prep swimming career including All-County and All-Conference awards. Upon graduation, Todd swam collegiately at UNC-Charlotte. Todd was instrumental to the growth of the sport of swimming in Caldwell County. He served as the head swim coach at Hibriten High School for nine years, earning multiple conference coach of the year awards. Todd has served his community by coaching the Granite Falls Swim Team from 1987 into the early 1990’s. He has also served as the coach of Swim Lenoir, a year-round swimming program from 1993-2018. He has mentored many swimmers to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

Don Kirkpatrick

Coach Don Kirkpatrick was the first Head Football Coach in South Caldwell history. After an impressive high school playing career, Coach Kirkpatrick attended Lenoir-Rhyne University on a football and basketball scholarship. He was the head football coach for the 1977 conference and 3A Western Regional Championship football team. Coach Kirkpatrick served as the president of the North Carolina Coaches Association and was inducted into the North Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013. He faithfully served his community throughout his life, serving on the board for the Granite Falls Recreation Center and several terms on the Granite Falls Town Council. He was a 60-year member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church.

Fred Lanford

During his 20+ year career as a head baseball coach, Fred Lanford’s teams won 19 conference championships along with the 1982 4A NCHSAA State Championship. He won 538 games in his career as a head baseball coach. Additionally, Coach Lanford was the men’s basketball coach for 22 years compiling over 320 career victories. He is a member of both the Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame and the NCHSAA Hall of Fame.

Jeff Parham

Coach Jeff Parham is a 1983 graduate of South Caldwell High School. He lettered in football, basketball, and baseball during his prep career earning multiple individual all-county, all-conference, and all-region accolades. Coach Parham is a member of the 1982 4A State Baseball Championship team. Upon graduating high school, Coach Parham attended Montreat Anderson then Lenoir Rhyne College on a baseball scholarship. He still holds multiple records for the LR baseball program books. Coach Parham has faithfully served his community over the last 30 years-mentoring countless student-athletes, coaches, and teachers. He was South Caldwell’s athletic director from 2005-2021. As a head baseball coach, Coach Parham has won over 440 games, including 23 conference championships, 13 conference coach of the year awards, two 4A western regional championships, and the 2007 4A state championship. He was the ABCA’s coach of the year in 2007 and the NCBCA Region 7 Coach of the Year in 2015. As a head women’s basketball coach, he has won 6 conference championships and 5 conference coach of the year awards. His teams have won two sectional championships and he was honored as the All Unifour Coach of the Year in 2001. Coach Parham is a faithful member to Granite Falls First Baptist Church-serving as a multi-term deacon over the last 30 years.

Shannon Reid

Shannon Reid is a 1998 graduate of South Caldwell High School. After an impressive prep career, Shannon attended Pfeiffer University. During her collegiate playing career, she was the 2003 Pfeiffer University Athlete of the Year. She was also the CVAC Player of the Year, two-time MVP, four time all CVAC, 1,000 point scorer, and led the Falcons to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. She is in the Pfeiffer University Athletics Hall of Fame. After her playing career, Shannon served as the head coach of Brevard College’s women’s basketball program from 2008-2016 winning over 50 games. She then served as the head coach at Erskine College thereafter. Shannon continues to give back to student-athletes today teaching health and physical education in South Carolina.

Ashley Rhoney

A 1983 graduate of South Caldwell High School, Ashley Rhoney is one of the most accomplished tennis players in Caldwell County history. He was a two-time individual tennis state champion during his prep career, earning NCHSAA titles in 1981 and 1983. Upon graduating high school, Ashley attended the University of Louisiana on a tennis scholarship. During his collegiate career, Ashley and doubles partner Bret Garnett were ranked nationally for multiple years and earned All-American honors. The pair would eventually break into the professional ranks, reaching the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, and the Australian Open. Ashley is a 2019 inductee into the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics Hall of Fame. He currently serves as the director of tennis at The City Club at River Ranch in Louisiana.

Kevin Simmons

Kevin Simmons is a 1982 graduate of South Caldwell High School. He was a three-year letter winner in basketball and baseball during his prep career. Kevin was a starting pitcher and MVP of the 1982 NCHSAA 4A State Championship baseball team. He was a two-time Caldwell County, Northwester Conference, and Catawba Valley Player of the Year. He also earned all-state as a senior in 1982. After high school, Kevin attended Appalachian State University on a baseball scholarship, earning All-Southern Conference in 1984 and 1985. He led his team to an NCAA Regional appearance in 1984 and 1986. He was inducted in the Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. Kevin is a faithful member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.

Inductees were nominated by individuals in the community and voted on by the South Caldwell Athletics Hall of Fame Board. The board consisted of Board Chair Ken Church, former Principal Andy Anderson, current Principal Rob Bliss, Spartan Athletic Club President Terry Cannon, Athletic Director Ethan James, former Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chad Mullis, former student-athlete Dr. Jonathan Redding, and Head Swim Coach Brent Tomberlin.