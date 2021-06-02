Millington wins third race in a row; Orlando, Kvapil also winners at track

Rains delayed the racing at Hickory Motor Speedway until Sunday evening but did not diminish the excitement.
The Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models would roll off to begin the night’s festivities in round five of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge with 50 laps of racing.
Mason Maggio in the #12 would start from the top spot after leading qualifying with Zack Wells in the #66 to his outside. Row two would see Jeff Caldwell making a return to Hickory Motor Speedway in the familiar #88 and Josh Stark in the #32. Maggio would move to the lead with Wells close behind. Stark would move to third with Caldwell in fourth. Akinori Ogata in the #14 would move around Caldwell for fourth. Around lap 10, Stark moved around Wells for second and one lap later Ogata would follow taking the third position. The caution would fly when the #94 of Jeffery Wood would spin on the front stretch. The restart saw Maggio and Stark leading the way to the green flag. Maggio moved to the front with Stark and Ogata battling for second. A single car spin would bunch up the field once again. Maggio and Stark brought the field back to the restart. Ogata made his move on the restart, going from third to first in half a lap. Ogata would be closely shadowed by Bryson Ruff in the #24 and Katie Hettinger in the #71 both quietly working their way through the field. And now running second and third. The caution would fly with contact sending Wells hard into the inside wall ending his day. The restart would have Ogata and Ruff leading the field to green. Ruff would get the better of the restart and move to the lead. Hettinger would press Ogata for several laps for position. Lap 21 would see Hettinger and Ogata make contact in turn one bringing out yet another caution, taking both cars out of the event. The restart would see Ruff back to the point with Caldwell in second. Lap 28 would see the caution fly as Caldwell, Stark, and Price would spin in turn four. Ruff and Maggio would bring the field back to the green flag. Ruff would pull to the lead with Maggio close behind. The caution would fly again on lap 33 as the #94 of Jeffrey Wood would come to a stop on the backstretch. Ruff and Maggio dueled for the lead on the restart with Ruff going back to the top spot. Ruff drove to victory with Maggio in second place and Price taking third. Stark would finish fourth and Caldwell would take fifth.
Next up would see the Heritage Finance Street Stocks for 30 laps of racing. Cody DeMarmels in the #12 would pace qualifying and start from the pole position with Jesse Clark in the #5 on his outside. Etahn Johnson in the #2 and the veteran Marshall Sutton in the #64 would make up row two for the start. DeMarmels would move to the lead with Clark close behind. Clark would move to the lead on lap 4 with DeMarmels running second and Johnson in third. Derek Fowler in the #31 would look to chase down Johnson for third as the field stayed under the green flag. Clark would prove too tough and drive on to take the win. DeMarmels would finish 2nd with Johnson keeping a firm grip on 3rd. Fowler would finish 4th and Marshall Sutton would come home in 5th.
The Heritage Finance Late Models would hit the track next for 75 action-packed laps. Ryan Millington in the #15 would start from the top spot after leading qualifying with Jacob Heafner in the #95 to his outside. Row two would see Chase Janes in the #47 and Hickory Motor Speedway points leader Josh Kossek in the #44 as they took the green flag. After a three-lap, door-to-door battle with Heafner, Millington would pull to the lead. Heafner would face a challenge from Kossek for second but would eventually nose ahead for the spot after several laps. The battle for fifth would see Chase Dixon in the #07 facing pressure from the #54 of Paul Owens. Zack Clifton in the #81 and Kevin Leicht in the #25 both joined in the battle for fifth. Owens made the pass and take the fifth position on lap 30. The halfway point saw Millington, Heafner, Kossek, Janes, and Owens as the top five. Owens moved around Janes to fourth on lap 54. Lap 65 would see the caution fly as the #7 of Holden German spun going into turn one. On the restart, Millington nosed ahead. Heafner would see Kossek move to his inside to challenge for position. Heafner moved ahead for second with the white flag showing. Kossek saw Owens move by him for third as they passed under the white flag. Millington would drive on to victory lane, his third win at Hickory Motor Speedway in the last two weeks. Heafner would finish second and Kossek would make a last corner pass to retake third. Owens would finish 4th and Janes would grab 5th.
The Carolina Pro Late Model Series would roll off next with a 75-lap feature. After the qualifying invert, Kris Wright in the the #81 would start from the top spot with Sarah Cornett-Ching in the #25 to his outside. Row two would see William Sawalich in the #43 and Josh Lowder in the #63. As the race began, Cornett-Ching moved to the lead with Wright in second. The caution would fly on lap 6 as the #48 of Toby Grynewicz would spin coming out of turn four. Cornett-Ching and Sawalich restarted side by side. Sawalich would move ahead to the lead with Leland Honeyman in the #4 taking second. Lap 25 saw Sawalich, Honeyman, Jake Crum in the #12, Caden Kvapil in the #35, and Katie Hettinger in the #71 as the top five. Lap 32 would see the caution fly with a skirmish on the backstretch. After the restart Honeyman used the high side of the track to pass Sawalich for the lead. Crum and Kvapil would also move around Sawalich for position. Lap 50 would see Honeyman, Crum, Kvapil, Sawalich, and Hettinger the top five. Kvapil moved around Crum for second on lap 52. Kvapil chased down Honeyman and made a late race pass for the win. Honeyman finished second with Crum took third. Sawalich won a close battle for fourth and Hettinger was fifth.
Closing out the night’s action would be the Carolina Crate Modifieds for 62 laps. After the qualifying invert, Cayden Lapcevich in the the #99 would start from the top spot with Amber Lynn in the #27 to his outside. Row two would see Kevin Orlando in the #00 and Jeremy Gerstner in the #163. At the race start, Lapcevich would move to the lead with Orlando up to second. The caution flag waved when the #51 of Junior Snow and the #6 of Aaron Brown spun in turn two. The restart saw Lapcevich pull to the lead with Orlando close in tow. The top five running order at the halfway point of the race: Lapcevich, Orlando, Lowder, Rob Schulz in the #10, and Cody Norman in the #12. Lap 37 would see Lowder move to second around Orlando. Lowder would pass Lapcevich for the top spot on lap 49, but then spin out in turn four on lap 50. The restart saw Orlando and Shultz leading the field back to the green flag. Orlando pulled to the point with Lapcevich moving to second. Orlando snagged the win. Lapcevich finished second with Shultz taking third. Lowder would grab fourth and Norman finished fifth.