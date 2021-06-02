Millington wins third race in a row; Orlando, Kvapil also winners at track

Mason Maggio in the #12 would start from the top spot after leading qualifying with Zack Wells in the #66 to his outside. Row two would see Jeff Caldwell making a return to Hickory Motor Speedway in the familiar #88 and Josh Stark in the #32. Maggio would move to the lead with Wells close behind. Stark would move to third with Caldwell in fourth. Akinori Ogata in the #14 would move around Caldwell for fourth. Around lap 10, Stark moved around Wells for second and one lap later Ogata would follow taking the third position. The caution would fly when the #94 of Jeffery Wood would spin on the front stretch. The restart saw Maggio and Stark leading the way to the green flag. Maggio moved to the front with Stark and Ogata battling for second. A single car spin would bunch up the field once again. Maggio and Stark brought the field back to the restart. Ogata made his move on the restart, going from third to first in half a lap. Ogata would be closely shadowed by Bryson Ruff in the #24 and Katie Hettinger in the #71 both quietly working their way through the field. And now running second and third. The caution would fly with contact sending Wells hard into the inside wall ending his day. The restart would have Ogata and Ruff leading the field to green. Ruff would get the better of the restart and move to the lead. Hettinger would press Ogata for several laps for position. Lap 21 would see Hettinger and Ogata make contact in turn one bringing out yet another caution, taking both cars out of the event. The restart would see Ruff back to the point with Caldwell in second. Lap 28 would see the caution fly as Caldwell, Stark, and Price would spin in turn four. Ruff and Maggio would bring the field back to the green flag. Ruff would pull to the lead with Maggio close behind. The caution would fly again on lap 33 as the #94 of Jeffrey Wood would come to a stop on the backstretch. Ruff and Maggio dueled for the lead on the restart with Ruff going back to the top spot. Ruff drove to victory with Maggio in second place and Price taking third. Stark would finish fourth and Caldwell would take fifth.