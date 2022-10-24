Maiden seeks to advance in state tennis tourney

Five area conference teams made it through to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tennis dual team state playoffs. Winners from Tuesday’s matches advance to the state quarterfinal round next Monday.

From Catawba County, Maiden is the only team left. The Blue Devils will renew their postseason rivalry with Hendersonville. The two schools traded 2A state championships in 2018 (Maiden) and 2019, each beating the other on the way to their respective titles.

West Lincoln, the Blue Devils’ Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference rival, also advanced. In fact, West Lincoln is one of four Lincoln County schools that remain in the field. Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference rivals North Lincoln — which defeated WFAC rival Hickory in the first round — and East Lincoln both moved ahead, as did Lincoln Charter, which West Lincoln will face on Tuesday.

Watauga is the lone school from area conferences left in the 4A bracket

Below are the scheduled matches along with the projected lineups for each school.

2A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 14 Maiden (10-4) at No. 6 Hendersonville (13-1)

Maiden: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A runner-up, 16-9 NCHSAA playoffs, 2018 state champion.

Coach: Becky Godfrey

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Emma Shokes, Sr. (12-5); 2. Maggie Sherrill, Jr. (7-6); 3. Addison Fuller, Jr. (13-1); 4. Miranda Valerio, Sr. (15-3); 5. Rachel Grissom, Sr. (6-6); 6. Neeley Campbell, Fr. (9-1). Doubles: 1. Fuller/ Sherrill (13-4); 2. Shokes/ Valerio (11-1); 3. Campbell/ Grissom (7-3).

Maiden returned to the dual playoffs for the first time since 2019, but it was business as usual. A sweep of previously unbeaten Reidsville made it six times in a row the Blue Devils have won at least one match.

The Blue Devils will have a large hill to climb at Hendersonville, the three-time defending 2A state champions. Curiously, it was Maiden that handed the Bearcats their last playoff defeat. That win came in 2018, when the Blue Devils made their own run to the state championship, prior to the start of the current run by Hendersonville.

All six starters competed at last weekend’s 2A West Region tournament. Emma Shokes and Miranda Valerio represented the Blue Devils in singles, while the teams of Maggie Sherrill and Addison Fuller, and Rachel Grissom and Neeley Campbell earned spots in doubles.

Hendersonville (Mountain Foothills 7 2A Champion, 34-23 NCHSAA playoffs, 4 state titles (2005, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Coach: Michael Jones

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Eliza Perry, Jr. (11-0); 2. Ramsey Ross, Jr. (13-1); 3. Raleigh Prichard, So. (12-3); 4. Reese Redden, So. (12-2); 5. Anna MacDowell, Fr. (11-3); 6. Katherine Graham, Sr. (14-1). Doubles: 1. Perry/ Ross (10-0); 2. Prichard/ Redden (11-1); Graham/ MacDowell (9-1).

Six straight-set wins in singles by Hendersonville swept away Owen in last week’s first round. The Hendersonville players took 72 of 83 games. The win stretched the Bearcats playoff streak to 11 in a row. Overall, Hendersonville has lost one dual meet since its elimination by Maiden in 2018.

The doubles team of Eliza Perry and Ramsey Ross won the conference championship, defeating Raleigh Pritchard and Reese Reddon in the doubles finals to advance to regionals. Anna MacDowell represented the Bearcats in singles.

Next up: No. 7 West Lincoln (16-2) or No. 2 Lincoln Charter (12-0)

No. 7 West Lincoln (16-2) at No. 2 Lincoln Charter (16-0)

West Lincoln: (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference champions, 2-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Ken Hildebran

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Chloe Norman, Sr. (13-4); 2. Bailey Huss, Sr. (15-2); 3. Kaitlyn Ballenger, Sr. (14-3); 4. Laura Willis, Jr. (18-4); 5. Addison Sain, Sr. (10-0); 6. Jada Willis, So. (15-6). Doubles: 1. Huss/ Norman (19-1); 2. Ballenger/ Sain (12-4); 3. Jada Willis/ Laura Willis (11-1).

West Lincoln scored an 8-0 sweep of Mount Pleasant last week to win the program’s second dual, which adds to the other won in 2015. The only two losses this season by the Rebels came against current second round playoff teams East Lincoln and Highland Tech.

All six starters advanced to this weekend’s West Regional tournament with the Norman and Huss duo, winners of the CVAC doubles title, looking to return to the state tournament. West Lincoln’s only postseason win came in 2015.

Lincoln Charter: (Catawba Shores 2A bid, 2-3 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Katie Milligan

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Ansley Johnson, Jr. (5-6); 2. Emma Kennedy, Jr. (8-3); 3. Jenna Worthington, Jr. (9-2); 4. Kate Lesniak, Fr. (10-1); 5. Natalie Barger, So. (9-1); 6. Rowan Milligan, Fr. (7-0). Doubles: TBD.

The Eagles won four of the six singles matches and No. 3 doubles to clinch a 5-2 win over Southwestern Randolph in round one. It was the second win in the postseason for the program, matching a round one win back in 2018. Johnson and Kennedy won the conference championship in doubles to advance to regionals.

Next up: No. 14 Maiden (10-4) or No. 6 Hendersonville (13-1)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 5 North Lincoln (15-1) at No. 4 Lake Norman Charter (18-1)

North Lincoln: (Western Foothills Athletic 3A Champions, 9-11 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Neill Tapp

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Emma Carver, So. (17-1); 2. Caitlin Simcox, Sr. (16-2); 3. Natalie Gore, Jr. (14-1); 4. Lulu King, So. (13-2); 5. Rachel Fink, Jr. (10-5); 6. Ella Wilfhorst, Jr. (10-2). Doubles: 1. Carver/ Simcox (10-0); 2. Gore/ King (8-1); 3. Fink/ Wulfhorst (4-4).

North Lincoln advanced to round two with a 5-1 victory over Hickory (no doubles matches were contested). In order to advance to the quarterfinal round for the second year in a row, the Knights will have to defeat a team that dominated them during their time as conference rivals in the former South Fork 2A. Lake Norman Charter won all four matches during in conference. The teams rekindled the rivalry in August with Lake Norman Charter, again, taking the win. It remains the only loss this season for North Lincoln.

Carver and Caitlin Simcox advanced to the individual regional tournament in singles, as did Natalie Gore and Lulu King in doubles.

Lake Norman Charter: (South Piedmont 3A champions, 28-7 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2014, 2015, 2016))

Coach: Kim Schild

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Luci Falls, Fr. (16-2); 2. Ananya Sriram, So. (13-1); 3. Sidney Ross, Sr. (15-1); 4. Eleina Moon, Fr. (17-1); 5. Aileen Huynh, So. (14-1); 6. Sophia Philips, Sr. (13-1). Doubles: 1. Falls/ Ross (7-1); 2. Huynh/ Philips (11-1) or Moon/ Sriram (7-1).

Lake Norman Charter advanced to round two with a 9-0 sweep of Pisgah. The only loss this season came against Hough, a 4A playoff team. That loss accounted for eight of the nine individual match defeats by Knights this season; the other came against North Lincoln in No. 1 singles. The Knights lost in the 3A West final last season.

All six starters made it to the 3A Midwest Region tournament this past weekend, led by conference singles champion Luci Falls and doubles champions Sidney Ross and Ananya Sriram

No. 11 East Lincoln (14-2) at No. 1 Montgomery Central (16-0)

East Lincoln: (Western Foothills Athletic 3A runner-up, 15-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Rollin Mackel

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Karsyn Sink, Fr. (16-4); 2. Molly McGuirk, So. (14-2); 3. Katie Brown, Sr. (13-3); 4. Sophie Myers, Jr. (15-4); 5. Amelia Barrineau, Jr. (13-2); 6. Paige Bias, Sr. (8-7). Doubles: 1.Sink/ Myers (2-6); 2. McGuirk/ Brown (7-1); 3. Barrineau/ Bias (2-5).

The Mustangs advanced with a 5-3 win on the road at Atkins, their first postseason win in five years. East Lincoln took four of six singles and the No. 2 doubles match to seal the victory. Another win would place them in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

Karsyn Sink and Sophie Myers played in the 3A West Region singles along with McGuirk and Brown in doubles.

Montgomery Central: (Mid-Piedmont 3A Champions, 3-2 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Delana Cagle

Expected lineup: 1. Stephany Jimenez-Perez, Sr. (15-1); 2. Abigail Salazar, Jr. (14-2); 3. Olivia Thomas, Jr. (14-2); 4. Emma Laura Wallace, Sr. (11-6); 5. Emily Aguilar-Santiago, Fr. (17-0); 6. Marla Medina, So. (14-0). Doubles: 1. Jimenez-Perez/ Thomas (11-1); 2. Salazar/ Wallace 10-3; 3. Aguilar-Santiago/ Medina (12-0).

The Timberwolves advanced to round two with a 5-1 win over conference foe, Ledford. With the win, Montgomery Central now has three wins in duals in their history. The previous two came in each of the last two tournaments. A win on Tuesday would place them into the state quarterfinal for the first time. In reaching this point, Montgomery Central has a 127-14 margin in individual matches.

Stephany Jimenez won the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference title in singles, and the team of Salazar and Thomas finished second in doubles play.

Next up: No. 10 Jesse Carson (13-2) or No. 2 Franklin (15-0)

4A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 5 Watauga (14-1) at No. 4 Marvin Ridge (15-1)

Watauga: (Northwestern 3A/4A Champions, 14-26 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Jennifer Pillow

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Sienna Davidson, So. (15-1); 2. Madison Ogden, Sr. (14-0); 3. Amira Younce, Sr. (13-1); 4. Larisa Muse, So. (13-1); 5. Alaina Muse, Sr. (10-0); 6. TBD. Doubles: 1. Ogden/ Younce (11-1); 2. TBD; 3. TBD.

Watauga advanced to the second round for the first time in three years with a 5-1 win over NW Guilford (doubles were not contested). All five singles wins were in straight sets. The lone loss by the Pioneers was to T.C. Roberson, a defeated they avenged three weeks later. A win would bring the Pioneers to the state quarterfinals for the first time in six years.

Davidson (NWC champ) and Laura Muse represented the Pioneers in singles at last weekend’s regional with Ogden and Younce (NWC champ) teaming up in doubles

Marvin Ridge: (Southern Carolina 4A Champions, 27-9 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2015, 2016, 2021)

Coach: Julie van Olden

Expected lineup: Singles: 1. Jeslyn Pratiknjo, Jr. (13-1); 2. Merritt Wilson, Sr. (10-0); 3. Celina Chen, So. (13-1); 4. Riya Reddy, Fr. (11-2); 5. Brooke Van Derveer, Sr. (7-0); 6. Harper Wilson, So. (4-3). Doubles: 1. Pratiknjo/ Wilson (7-0); 2. TBD; 3. TBD.

The defending 4A champions had little trouble with advancing in a sweep of South Iredell last week, as all six singles matches were won it straight sets. The only loss by the Mavericks was to current unbeaten Myers Park for the first defeat in two seasons.

The doubles team of Aliya Ling and Brooke VanDerveer were the only participants in the 4A Midwest Regional.

Next up: No. 8 Lake Norman (9-3) or No. 1 Page (17-0)