Maiden graduate earns all-state honors at Lees-McRae College

A Maiden High School graduate has made the 2021 College Division All-State team for volleyball, a news release said.

Lauren Xayavong plays for Lees-McRae College. She garnered second-team honors after being named to the All-Conference Carolinas First Team after finishing second in the conference in both total digs (555) and digs/set (5.84) this season. Her 555 digs are the fourth-most in a single season by a Bobcat in program history, according to a news release.

The recognition was voted on by member of the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association.

Founded in 2002, NCCSIA is comprised of sports information professionals from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and independent institutions from the state of North Carolina. The purpose of the organization is to promote collegiate athletics at all schools. Membership is open to anyone affiliated with a college, university, or conference located in North Carolina, and whose area of responsibility lies within sports information.