 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LR Bears will travel to Maryland for first round of NCAA Playoffs
0 Comments
alert top story
LENOIR-RHYNE UNIVERSITY

LR Bears will travel to Maryland for first round of NCAA Playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hoppin nov. 15 (3).JPG

Lenoir-Rhyne University’s football team is headed back to the playoffs. The Bears play on Saturday in Maryland. See photos of the fans and last Saturday’s game at hickoryrecord.com. The game was featured in our weekly Hoppin’ Around Hickory gallery.

 George Johnston, Hickory Daily Record

For the third consecutive year, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team is headed to the NCAA Playoffs as the 2021 bracket was announced Sunday evening.

The Bears will travel to Bowie, Maryland, to take on the 10-1 Bowie State Bulldogs on Saturday. Bowie State earned the No. 2 seed in Super Region 2.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is Lenoir-Rhyne’s sixth trip to the NCAA playoffs, all coming between 2012 and 2021. The Bears are 8-5 all-time in playoff games but will be in search of their first playoff win outside of Hickory. This will also be the first time Lenoir-Rhyne will hit the road for a first-round matchup.

Bowie State comes in as winners of 10 straight games, while the Bears have a six-game winning streak.

The game will start at 1 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert