LR Bears will travel to Maryland for first round of NCAA Playoffs

For the third consecutive year, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team is headed to the NCAA Playoffs as the 2021 bracket was announced Sunday evening.
The Bears will travel to Bowie, Maryland, to take on the 10-1 Bowie State Bulldogs on Saturday. Bowie State earned the No. 2 seed in Super Region 2.
This is Lenoir-Rhyne’s sixth trip to the NCAA playoffs, all coming between 2012 and 2021. The Bears are 8-5 all-time in playoff games but will be in search of their first playoff win outside of Hickory. This will also be the first time Lenoir-Rhyne will hit the road for a first-round matchup.
Bowie State comes in as winners of 10 straight games, while the Bears have a six-game winning streak.
The game will start at 1 p.m.
Sarah Johnson
