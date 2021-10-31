Local soccer teams prep for playoffs

About Hibriten (NCHSAA playoffs 42-30)

Coach: Jim Blanton

Key players: MF: David Franquiz, Sr. (23 Goals, 18 Assists); F: Kevin Rivera Rios, Sr. (22 G, 16 A); Gerardo Rodriguez, Jr. (17 G, 16 A); GK: John Thomas Goudas, Sr. (13 Shutouts)

With a talented front line and a group of young midfielders that are developing as a group, the Panthers — co-champions of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference — are a strong contender to return to Raleigh for the state final. The current senior class is a combined 84-5-4. Three of the losses came in the 2A state quarterfinals, 2A West final and 2A state finals. Even in the shortened COVID season last winter, the group has scored 100 or more goals all four seasons.

Coach’s comments: The No. 1 goal is to get healthy and stay healthy. After that, we hope to be able to build on our momentum from our regular season and past playoff experiences. We have six seniors who lead us that have been on some deep playoff runs and we will rely on to help guide all of our young sophomores and freshmen.