Local soccer teams prep for playoffs

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association begins the 2021 state boys soccer tournament with the first of six rounds on Monday. From the five area conferences of which our schools are affiliated, 20 teams across four classifications begin the march to what they hope will be a championship.
Out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, three teams made the field, with Hibriten getting the top seed in the 3A bracket. Six teams out of the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference were ranked in the top 32 in the West, including both Hickory and St. Stephens. With wins in the first round, those two schools could play each other in round two on Thursday.
In the 2A West bracket, four schools from each of the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A and Mountain Foothills 7 2A were included. From the Western Highlands 1A/2A, two 1A schools and one 2A got in.
SCHEDULE: 1st round: Monday, Nov. 1; 2nd round: Thursday, Nov. 4; 3rd round: Monday, Nov. 8; 4th round: Thursday, Nov. 11; Regional final: Tuesday, Nov. 16; State championship: Friday, Nov. 19, Saturday, Nov. 20 (site TBA).
3A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
No. 32 West Mecklenburg (2-13) at No. 1 Hibriten (17-1)
About Hibriten (NCHSAA playoffs 42-30)
Coach: Jim Blanton
Key players: MF: David Franquiz, Sr. (23 Goals, 18 Assists); F: Kevin Rivera Rios, Sr. (22 G, 16 A); Gerardo Rodriguez, Jr. (17 G, 16 A); GK: John Thomas Goudas, Sr. (13 Shutouts)
With a talented front line and a group of young midfielders that are developing as a group, the Panthers — co-champions of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference — are a strong contender to return to Raleigh for the state final. The current senior class is a combined 84-5-4. Three of the losses came in the 2A state quarterfinals, 2A West final and 2A state finals. Even in the shortened COVID season last winter, the group has scored 100 or more goals all four seasons.
Coach’s comments: The No. 1 goal is to get healthy and stay healthy. After that, we hope to be able to build on our momentum from our regular season and past playoff experiences. We have six seniors who lead us that have been on some deep playoff runs and we will rely on to help guide all of our young sophomores and freshmen.
About West Mecklenburg (NCHSAA playoffs 2-9): The Hawks have just two wins, but both were over the second 3A school in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference, which made them the 3A representatives from the conference. This is their first playoff appearance since 2015. With 101 goals allowed in 15 games, and nine mercy-rule losses, this has the feel of a quick match for Hibriten’s high-powered offense.
Next up: No. 17 Smoky Mountain (13-6-2) or No. 16 East Lincoln (11-8-2)
No. 17 Smoky Mountain (13-6-2) at No. 16 East Lincoln (11-8-2)
About East Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs 21-16)
Coach: Michael Arabie
Key players: F: Jackson Thrap, Jr. (17 goals, 5 assists); MF: Chris Mileta, Jr.; D: Connor Henderson, Sr.; GK: Braxton Reeves, Jr.
Coach’s comments: My team’s success in playoffs is to work as one team with creating chances and defending.
It’s been an up and down season for the Mustangs. They started 0-3, then won six straight, which included a 4-1 rout of Hickory, then went 1-3-1, followed by four wins in a row before losing the last two. Whether the team finds a hot or cold streak likely will determine the success of a team that went to the 2A state quarterfinals the last three seasons. A win on Tuesday likely would set up a third match in three postseasons with Hibriten.
About Smoky Mountain (NCHSAA playoffs 10-23)
Also named the Mustangs, Smoky Mountain finished third in the Mountain 7 3A Conference. They have scored 75 goals this season, but 52 of them came during nine non-conference matches. Seeded 16th a year ago, the Mustangs put a scare into eventual 2A state runner-up Hibriten, playing to a 2-2 tie in regulation in the first round before the Panthers scored four in OT. A win by Smoky Mountain likely creates a rematch.
Next up: No. 32 West Mecklenburg (2-13) or No. 1 Hibriten (17-1)
No. 31 Freedom (8-8-4) at No. 2 Stuart Cramer (19-2-1)
About Freedom (NCHSAA playoffs 14-25)
Coach: Danny Miller
Key players: F: Ashton Alva, So. (6 goals, 2 assists), Alex Monge-Velasquez, Jr. (6 goals); GK: Cole Johnson, Jr.
A 4-2-3 start provided the impetus for the Patriots first playoff appearance since 2015. A 2-1 over Alexander Central likely was the margin needed for Freedom to get the final wildcard bid in the West. The Patriots games tend to be ultra-low scoring with just 34 goals scored and 35 allowed in 20 games. Their last playoff win was in 2014.
About Stuart Cramer (NCHSAA playoffs 1-2)
This is the program’s best season since it began in 2013 with the school opening. The Big South 3A Conference championship is the school’s first league title in soccer. Cramer picked up its only playoff win in the first round last season. The Storm has allowed 20 goals in 22 games with five shutouts over the last six matches.
Next up: No. 18 Lake Norman Charter (14-4-1) or No. 15 Fred T. Foard (12-6)
No. 18 Lake Norman Charter (14-4-1) at No. 15 Fred T. Foard (12-6)
About Fred T. Foard (NCHSAA playoffs 21-16)
Coach: Scottie Goforth
Key players: Irwin Martinez-Villa, Sr., Derek Chacon, Jr. Dylan Steinhoff, Fr.
Prior to Oct. 14, the Tigers were 8-0 in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A and looking at a potential top-three seed. Hickory blanked them 3-0 and set off a 1-4 stretch that put the Tigers into a tie for second in the league and likely one home match. Defense proved costly during that stretch with 17 goals allowed. However, Foard goes into the playoffs with a 3-2 revenge win at Hickory to conclude the regular season. The Tigers advanced to the 2A state quarterfinal last season.
About Lake Norman Charter (NCHSAA playoffs 19-10)
After getting overshadowed by East Lincoln and Newton-Conover the past four seasons in the South Fork 2A, the Knights bumped up to the South Piedmont 3A Conference and finished second. This is the first playoff appearance by the Knights since 2017.
Next Up: No. 31 Freedom (8-8-4) or No. 2 Stuart Cramer (19-2-1)
No. 30 Ben L. Smith (7-5) at No. 3 Hickory (17-3-1)
About Hickory (NCHSAA playoffs 67-36, 1 state title (2001)
Coach: Brian Jillings
Key players: S: Nick Hutto, Sr., Lewis Tate, Sr., Fletcher Tate, Sr.; MF: Spears Culpepper, Sr., David Escobedo, Sr.; F: Orlando Almanza, Jr., Gabe Palencia, Jr., Ben Howard, Jr., Cesar Rangel, Jr.
After a 3A West final appearance last season, the Red Tornadoes look to advance beyond that stage. Winners of a tough Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, Hickory began the league a 2-1-1 before catching fire with nine straight wins. Coach Jillings relies on senior defenders on the back line to “provide leadership, experience and tenacious defending (and) also contribute to our balanced attack.”
Coach’s comments: The keys to our success is, we need to outwork our opponents and have a team commitment to defending and be clinical in front of goal. An incredibly challenging conference schedule should have us prepared for the playoff challenge.
About Ben L. Smith (NCHSAA playoffs 1-7)
The Golden Eagles played just a slate of Mid-State 3A matches, finishing fourth in the league. This is the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016 and their only playoff win game in 2014.
Next up: No. 19 St. Stephens (10-6-2) or No. 14 South Point (14-7)
No. 19 St. Stephens (10-6-2) at No. 14 South Point (14-7)
About St. Stephens (NCHSAA playoffs 13-19)
Coach: Fernando Munoz
Key players: F: Isaac Zavala, So. (10 goals, 6 assists); MF: Carter Bonini, Jr. (15 G, 2 A), Eliseo Coronado, Jr. (9 G, 10 A); GK: Kavyn Cardona, Jr.
Playing shorthanded at times this season, the Indians showed that this is a program possibly on the rise, as much of their leading scorers and the keeper return. In the two matches vs. Western Foothills 3A Conference champion Hickory, St. Stephens played to a tie vs. and lost by one goal. The Indians also split with Foard and had a tie with East Lincoln. Their last playoff win was in 2013.
About South Point (NCHSAA playoffs 16-28)
The Red Raiders finished third in a competitive Big South 3A Conference. South Point went 10-3 down the stretch with one loss in overtime and the other two by one goal. The last three matches of the season went into overtime. South Point dealt Cramer one of its two losses this season. The Red Raiders are looking for their first postseason win since 2018.
Series history: South Point has won all three matches played between the two programs including a 2-1 loss in overtime in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.
Next up: No. 30 Ben L. Smith (7-5) or No. 3 Hickory (17-3-1)
No. 20 Ashbrook (10-6-1) at No. 13 North Iredell (13-5-1)
About North Iredell (NCHSAA playoffs 1-14)
Coach: Tyler Carter
Key players: Thomas Mann, Sr., Jerik Moreno, Jr., Garrett Chase, So., William Bush, Jr., Jorge Romero, Jr., GK: Dane Coltrane, Sr.
Outside of sweeps at the hands of Hickory and Foard, the Raiders held serve to finish in a tie for second in the Western Foothills 3A. A low scoring team, North Iredell relies on defense to win games. The Raiders have scored just 46 goals but have nine shutouts.
Coach’s comments: We must stay composed and finish on chances in front of goal. We’ve dominated the second half of most games, so we’ve got to compete in both halves.
About Ashbrook (NCHSAA playoffs 16-21)
Like North Iredell, the Green Wave relies on defense to win games, as they have scored 45 goals in 17 games. Ashbrook finished fourth in the Big South 3A.
Series history: Ashbrook rallied for a 3-2 win in the first round of the playoffs in 2019.
Next up: No. 29 North Lincoln (9-12) or No. 4 Asheboro (10-6-1)
No. 29 North Lincoln (9-12) at No. 4 Asheboro (14-1-3)
About North Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs 2-6)
Coach: John Viscomi
A strong Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference enabled the Knights to put together enough to get into the playoffs despite finishing sixth in the league. North Lincoln picked off Foard 2-1 down the stretch and suffered one-goal losses to Foard, East Lincoln, St. Stephens and North Iredell. The Knights have non-conference wins against Lake Norman Charter and last year’s 1A champion Pine Lake Prep.
About Asheboro (NCHSAA playoffs 9-17)
The Blue Comets won the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference with a scoring margin of 99-8. However, they do have a loss and a tie in their last three games. Asheboro’s last playoff win came in 2017.
Next up: No. 20 Ashbrook (10-6-1) or No. 13 North Iredell (13-5-1)
2A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
No. 20 McMichael (6-4-2) at No. 13 Newton-Conover (14-6-2)
About Newton-Conover (NCHSAA playoffs 46-16, 3 state titles (2007, 2014, 2017)
Coach: Carlos Arias
Key players: Jesus “Chucho” Mejia, So. (26 goals, 6 assists); Chris Ramirez, Jr. (19 G, 4 A); Brayan Maldonado-Guzman, Jr. (12 G, 17 A); Benjamin Soto, Sr. (6 G, 17 A); D: Diego Alamraz, Jr., Jayden Felder, So,. Josiah Cordes, Sr.; GK: Landon Williams, Fr.
The Red Devils started the season 1-5-1 against the likes of Hickory, Shelby, Pine Lake Prep, Hibriten, and Foard, all which finished the 2021 spring season in the top 16 with two in the state finals. They are 13-1-1 since — the only loss to Lincolnton — and now look to make a statement in the playoffs and position themselves for next season with solid experience. A rare first-round exit last season will make the team hungry to make a deeper run.
Coach’s comments: The key to our success is to continue to do what we are doing. Possess the ball and use our weapons at the right time. Defense, be smart and not give up easy goals to the opponent.
About McMichael: (NCHSAA playoffs 2-10)
COVID limited the Phoenix to just two non-conference matches this season, one of those a forfeit loss. They were second in the Mid-State 2A this year. Oddly, McMichael had a scoring margin of 28-21 this season. Ten of the goals allowed were against North Forsyth. The Phoenix then scored 10 of their own the next match.
Next up: No. 29 Burns (9-6-1) or No. 4 Shelby (17-1-2)
No. 22 Bandys (15-7) at No. 11 Monroe (10-9-1)
About Bandys (NCHSAA playoffs 0-10)
Coach: Ric Lester
After going 3-8-1 last season, the Trojans are back in the playoffs after finishing third in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. Bandys’ 15 wins are the most at least since 2010 (no records are posted on MaxPreps prior to 2011), and now they are looking for their first postseason win in the program’s history. Bandys was 8-14 in 2019, but went to the playoffs and nearly grabbed that first win in a 1-0 loss at Smoky Mountain.
About Monroe (NCHSAA playoffs 17-20)
The Redhawks started the season 1-6, but finished tied for second in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference. Tied with Forest Hills for the top 2A seed, the Yellow Jackets got the top bid in a tiebreaker with Monroe dropping back to an 11 seed. Monroe’s last playoff win came as a 3A school in 2018.
Next up: No. 27 East Surry (7-10) or No. 6 Forbush (16-4)
No. 26 West Caldwell (10-11) at No. 7 Owen (16-2)
About West Caldwell (NCHSAA playoffs 10-13)
Coach: Thomas Clark
Key players: F: Brian Silva, Sr,; MF: Jayco Castro, Fr., Jace Bumgarner, Jr.; D: Jeremy Castellon, Fr., Rakeem Smith, So.; GK: Jose Euceda, So.
West Caldwell is another team in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A that has a core group that will return for two or three seasons. After a 2-7 start, the Warriors put together an 8-4 run and finished up fourth in the CVAC this season. Defense can be a challenge with a young group, but after allowing 33 in the initial nine-match stretch (16 in 2 matches to Hibriten), West Caldwell gave up 22 over the final 12 and played No. 2 Lincolnton to a 1-0 loss on the road.
Coach’s comments: Play as a team and move the ball. We are a good team when we do that; when we don’t, we are not a very good team.
About Owen (NCHSAA playoffs 16-22)
The Warhorses ran the table in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and outscored everyone by a 106-14 margin. Owen was defeated by 3A Smoky Mountain at the start of the season and 4A AC Reynolds near the end of it. Both are playoff teams. Owen lost to Foard in the first round last season, which avenged the Warhorses last postseason win, which came against Foard in 2018.
Series history: West Caldwell defeated Owen 1-0 in a 2018 non-conference match.
Next up: No. 23 Lincoln Charter (8-11-1) or No. 10 J.M. Robinson (12-7-3)
No. 31 Wilkes Central (7-10-1) at No. 2 Lincolnton (16-0-3)
About Lincolnton (NCHSAA playoffs 16-17)
Coach: Brad Bagan
Key players: D: Zach Zigorski, Kevin Calvo, Zander Harrison, Edwin Olivia, GK: San Carpenter (7 goals allowed).
The Wolves finished off a Catawba Valley Athletic 2A title with six straight shutouts and have 13 total for the season. Altogether, Lincolnton has allowed seven goals this season, two of those on penalty kicks. In building the program, the Wolves are looking for playoff success. Their last postseason win came in 2015 on penalty kicks.
Coach’s comments: Our keys to success in the playoffs will be having the mindset to take it one game at a time and not look ahead, continue the team mentality, and continue our team mantras of “Earn The Jersey” and “No Excuses.” As long as we can stay focused, keep our egos small, and our “Team 1st Mentality,” I think we should have a decent chance at having some success and hopefully build on the accomplishments and goals we have already achieved this season as a program.
About Wilkes Central (NCHSAA playoffs 21-25)
After not fielding a team during the 2021 spring COVID season, the Eagles took one of the last wildcard slots available after finishing fifth in the Foothills 2A Conference. Wilkes Central has been outscored 57-32 this season. Their last playoff win came in 2018.
Next up: No. 18 Forest Hills (14-5-3) or No. 15 Walkertown (13-3-3)
No. 19 Patton (14-4-1) at No. 14 East Davidson (11-5-1)
About Patton (NCHSAA playoffs 10-11)
Coach: Keith Scott
Key players: MF: Xavier Bernabe (assist leader), So.; F: Collin Callahan (leading goal scorer), So.; D: Connor Rudisill, Sr.
After 12 wins over the last two seasons combined, the Panthers are 14-4-1 and back into the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Patton finished second behind Hendersonville in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference. The Panthers were thrashed 7-2 by East Rutherford on Sept. 20, but won 9 of 10 after that, which included a 5-1 over the same East Rutherford team three weeks later.
Coach’s comment: Our primary goals is trying to get as many players healthy and back on the pitch.
About East Davidson (NCHSAA playoffs 5-13)
After going 17-72-5 the last five seasons, the Golden Eagles have their first winning season since 2010 and will enter the playoffs for the first time since 2015. East Davidson finished third in the Central Carolinas 1A/2A Conference and allowed just 18 goals this season. Their last playoff win came in 2009.
Next up: No. 30 West Stokes (6-9-2) or No. 3 Salisbury (17-2)
4A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
No. 24 Hickory Ridge (13-7-1) at No. 9 Watauga (12-6-4)
About Watauga (NCHSAA playoffs 28-33)
Coach: Josh Honeycutt
Key players: MF: Gresham Collins, Sr. D: Matt Taubman, Sr. GK: Steele Neely
The Pioneers are a defensive-minded team with just 56 goals scored (17 of those in two blowouts). They have 13 shutouts but also four scoreless ties. Watauga forged a co-championship in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference by handing Hibriten its only loss nearly two weeks ago. Watauga reached the 3A state quarterfinals last year.
About Hickory Ridge (NCHSAA playoffs 2-12)
The Ragin’ Bulls finished fourth in the Greater Metro 4A Conference. Like Watauga, their games tend to be lower scoring. Of the 62 goals scored by Hickory Ridge, 32 came in the first five contests of the season. With just two playoff wins in the program’s history, the last was in 2016.
Next up: No. 25 Garinger (13-6-2) or No. 8 Hough (17-3-1)
Matches from other area conference teams
2A West
No. 1 Hendersonville (17-1-1) vs. No. 32 East Gaston (7-13)
No. 25 Brevard (9-10-2) at No. 8 Pine Lake Prep (10-9-1)
No. 21 East Rutherford (11-6) at No. 12 Surry Central (15-3-1)
1A West
No. 8 Mountain Heritage (7-3-1) vs. No. 25 Highlands (5-4)
No. 27 Avery County (5-6-1) at No. 6 Uwharrie Charter (10-3-1)