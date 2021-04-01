Local Roundup: Red Hawks fall in slugfest with DI Stingers

Red Hawks fall in slugfest
The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team battled until the very last pitch, but fell 8-7 in a showdown with Florence-Darlington Tech on Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field.
The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 21-7 overall on the season.
Catawba Valley took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning behind an RBI single from first baseman James Hinson, which scored left fielder Jackson Brown.
The Stingers answered back by scoring one run each in the next three innings, holding a 3-1 advantage through most of Tuesday’s game.
Florence-Darlington extended its lead to 4-1 in the top of the eighth inning on a fielder’s choice from Luke Wood.
Capitalizing on three hits and two walks, the Stingers doubled their run total in the top of the ninth inning, scoring four runs, including three on a home run by designated hitter J.T. Marr, to make it an 8-1 lead.
Despite the deficit, CVCC rallied late to score six runs of its own in the ninth inning, putting the tying run on second base.
Third baseman Zack Summerville helped to lead the charge for the Red Hawks with a grand slam, while Hinson tallied his second RBI of the day on a single to center field.
Reece Landmark came off the bench to record a two-out pinch-hit RBI double and represent the game-tying run, but a pop fly out on the next at bat ended the threat of a comeback for the home team.
The CVCC baseball team returns to action Friday for the first of three conference games against Cleveland Community College.
The Red Hawks and Yetis play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Friday before finishing their series Saturday with a single nine-inning game at noon.
Hickory JV falls to Alexander
Alexander Central’s JV team defeated Hickory 34-6 on Wednesday. Logan Shoemaker ran for 140 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars, and Luke Hammer ran for 72 yards, had eight passing yards and four touchdowns.
Luke Hammer scored his first touchdown in the first quarter with a five-yard run for Alexander Central. In the second quarter he had his second touchdown with a 15-yard run. In the same quarter, Andrew Fox received an eight-yard pass from Hammer for their third scoring play. In the third quarter, Hammer ran in his fourth touchdown with a nine-yard run. Logan Shoemaker added another touchdown with a one-yard run later that quarter.
Hickory scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Alexander Central remains undefeated (4-0, 4-0) and Hickory falls to 4-1, 3-1.
Hickory opens registration for esports leagues
Registration is underway for the city of Hickory’s first esports leagues.
Gamers ages 13 and older are invited to participate and compete head-to-head online in games like Fortnite, NBA 2K21, Rocket League and more, a news release from the city of Hickory stated.
How to join for free:
- Download the FREE Mission Control app at https://www.missioncontrol.gg/play, or from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store
- Create your profile
- Search for the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department
- Choose a league
The deadline to register for Hickory esports leagues is Sunday, April 18. League play will begin Monday, April 19.
For more information, contact Recreation Programmer Quamaine Coplind at qcoplind@hickorync.gov or 828-328-3997.