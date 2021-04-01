Local Roundup: Red Hawks fall in slugfest with DI Stingers

Red Hawks fall in slugfest

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team battled until the very last pitch, but fell 8-7 in a showdown with Florence-Darlington Tech on Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field.

The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 21-7 overall on the season.

Catawba Valley took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning behind an RBI single from first baseman James Hinson, which scored left fielder Jackson Brown.

The Stingers answered back by scoring one run each in the next three innings, holding a 3-1 advantage through most of Tuesday’s game.

Florence-Darlington extended its lead to 4-1 in the top of the eighth inning on a fielder’s choice from Luke Wood.

Capitalizing on three hits and two walks, the Stingers doubled their run total in the top of the ninth inning, scoring four runs, including three on a home run by designated hitter J.T. Marr, to make it an 8-1 lead.

Despite the deficit, CVCC rallied late to score six runs of its own in the ninth inning, putting the tying run on second base.