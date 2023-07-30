The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the Lightning Bug Boogie 5K Trail Run on Friday, Aug. 18, at 9 p.m. at the Lake Hickory Trails.

The course will consist of some portions of paved trail, as well as off-road trails that include hills, descents, tight turns, roots, rocks and other trail-type features. All participants will be required to have a light in the form of a headlamp or flashlight.

Early registration is $15 until Friday, Aug. 4, then the price increases to $20. Registration is open online at www.runsignup.com, where individuals interested in participating can click on the "Find a Race" tab and search for "Lightning Bug Boogie." Online registration will be open until 8:45 p.m. the night of the event.

Timing will be done by Agape Timing Company.

The Lake Hickory Trails, and the trailhead at Hickory City Park, are located at 1581 12th Street Drive NW in Hickory. Call Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or email him at lriddile@hickorync.gov for more information.