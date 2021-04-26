Lenoir-Rhyne takes SAC lacrosse title

For the second time in program history, the Lenoir-Rhyne men's lacrosse team captured a South Atlantic Conference tournament championship, according to the LRU athletics website.

The Bears defeated Wingate by a 19-14 score. The team last won the SAC tourney in 2016.

Lenoir-Rhyne finished the season with one loss in 14 games. Wingate's loss on Sunday was the team's second defeat of the season.

The Bears used an eight-goal second quarter to erase a 5-4 Wingate lead and take control of the match. LR scored six of those eight goals in the first 4:46 of the second quarter.

Will Canata came into the game with eight goals on the year but scored three of LR's first seven goals and finished with a career-high five goals on the game.

After Wingate cut it to 12-10 in the third quarter, Myles Moffat scored one of his four goals on the game and Bryce Reece added another to give the Bears a four-goal cushion.

Canata's final goal of the game gave the Bears their biggest lead of the game at five and that was how it would finish with the Bears grabbing the 19-14 win.

Eric Dickinson finished with three goals and an assist as he would go on to be named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.