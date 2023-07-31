The day Miguel Montaño Freire decided he wanted to play soccer in the United States, he said he sat down and searched on Google for Spanish coaches in America.

One answer on the internet was Lenoir-Rhyne’s Carlos Rubio.

In 2021, Montaño Freire traveled from Seville, Spain to Hickory and joined the LR Bears as a graduate student defender. After three seasons with the team as a player, he is now joining the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach.

In addition to assisting his college team, Montaño Freire also works with local Catawba Valley Youth Soccer Association teams and helps other international students who are thinking about moving to the U.S.

Almost every day, he wakes up at 5 a.m. to make calls to Spain, then spends the rest of the day working in Hickory. “The transition for international people here to the U.S., because of the visa process, is not easy,” he said.

Montaño Freire recently discussed his soccer career and coaching experience. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The switch to soccer

I started when I was 10 years old. I was playing tennis, but then I needed to change because I hurt my shoulder twice.

His favorite soccer memory

My favorite memory of soccer is when I was playing with my friends in a little organization in Spain. We started the game after lunch, and we finished the game when we didn’t have any more light (outside). That was amazing.

Why coaching?

I was finishing my second season here, and I was looking for jobs to apply for. My head coach, Carlos Rubio, he gave me the opportunity to be a volunteer assistant coach for next year. I didn’t think twice, and I took it. I’ve been helping him since March.

I love that I can share my small percentage of knowledge with everyone, and we can try to work as a team to achieve a goal together.

Lessons learned

All the student-athletes can tell you that you never know when the opportunity is going to come to you during a game. You will need to work until the last minutes, and I think that teaches you a lot about life, as well.