Junior dog handler Cadence Stephens and her beagle Jo-Jo win national competition

Cadence Stephens, 10, and her 3-year-old beagle Jo-Jo, placed first at the National Beagle Competition in Underwood, Indiana on Sept. 25.

Jo-Jo was awarded the 2020 13-inch male Mid America Brace National Reserve Champion. He also earned fourth in the show portion of the competition.

For the field trial, dogs are ordered to track and follow a rabbit. Cadence’s mother, Ashley Stephens, said judges score a dog based on how fast they track the rabbit and for how long they trail it. Jo-Jo earned the highest score in this competition.

In the show portion, dogs are judged on their coloring and stance, according to Stephens.

“Field Champion Gun Dog Country Class Jo-Jo and his junior handler, Cadence, are quite the pair. They had tough competition, and she couldn't be more proud of this win,” Ashley Stephens said in an e-mail.

Ashley Stephens said more than 200 dogs were at the contest that day with 65 competing in the 13-inch class.

Cadence attends Snow Creek Elementary in Hickory. School is her main focus as she hopes to attend North Carolina State University to become a vet one day, Ashley Stephens said.