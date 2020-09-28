Junior dog handler Cadence Stephens and her beagle Jo-Jo win national competition

Cadence Stephens, 10, and her 3-year-old beagle Jo-Jo, placed first at the National Beagle Competition in Underwood, Indiana on Sept. 25.
Jo-Jo was awarded the 2020 13-inch male Mid America Brace National Reserve Champion. He also earned fourth in the show portion of the competition.
For the field trial, dogs are ordered to track and follow a rabbit. Cadence’s mother, Ashley Stephens, said judges score a dog based on how fast they track the rabbit and for how long they trail it. Jo-Jo earned the highest score in this competition.
In the show portion, dogs are judged on their coloring and stance, according to Stephens.
“Field Champion Gun Dog Country Class Jo-Jo and his junior handler, Cadence, are quite the pair. They had tough competition, and she couldn't be more proud of this win,” Ashley Stephens said in an e-mail.
Ashley Stephens said more than 200 dogs were at the contest that day with 65 competing in the 13-inch class.
Cadence attends Snow Creek Elementary in Hickory. School is her main focus as she hopes to attend North Carolina State University to become a vet one day, Ashley Stephens said.
She enjoys being a junior handler and training the beagles with her dad and brother. She also enjoys competitive dance and is an active church member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Conover.
Ashley Stephens said her husband has raised beagles to rabbit hunt since he was 5 years old and has shared his hobby with their two children, Cadence and Luke.
Ashley Stephens said Cadence and Jo-Jo do hope to return to future national competitions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!