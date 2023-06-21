CHARLOTTE — The East Coast Basketball League will hold its 2023 All-Star Game on July 8 at Second Ward Gymnasium. One of the players set to participate is Hickory Hoyas guard Keandre Marion, who will play for the Northern Conference in the exhibition contest against the Southern Conference.

Marion played in 10 of 13 games for the Hoyas (6-7) during the 2023 season, making eight starts. He averaged a team-high 33.2 points per game while supplying a team-best 8.9 assists per contest.

The Statesville native also grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game and came up with 1.3 steals per contest.

The ECBL All-Star Game will tip off at 5:10 p.m. on July 8. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the coaches’ game will take place at 3 p.m., followed by the 3-point contest at 4 p.m. and the owners’ awards at 4:50 p.m.

Joining Marion on the Northern All-Stars roster are Omar Jabbi and Dyron Jones of the North Carolina Capitals, Montrell Williams and Isaiah Alston of the Carolina Chosen Lions, Steven Williams of the Fayetteville Panthers, Donald Rutherford and Avery Patterson of the Rowan County Bulls, Mike Chambers and Mike Hughes of the Winston-Salem Wolves, Tavon Mealy and Elijah Moore of the Petersburg Cavaliers, PJ Hairston and Cordaris Townes of the Virginia Dream and Marcus Allen of the Hampton Roads Warriors. The Wolves’ Antonio Robinson will coach the team.

Second Ward Gymnasium is located at 710 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Charlotte.