Historic CVCC baseball season comes to an end with 3-2 loss

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team’s historic 2021 season came to an end on Sunday with a 3-2 loss to Pasco-Hernando (Fla.) in the South Atlantic District tournament held at the Burlington Athletic Stadium.

The Red Hawks finish their spring season with a 41-13 overall record.

Playing for the second time in less than 13 hours, the Red Hawks struggled to find offense in Sunday’s season finale. They were held without a hit through 5.1 innings by Bobcats starting pitcher Justin Clark.

Pasco-Hernando took control early in Sunday’s tournament elimination game, scoring on a sac fly by Matthew Coker in the first inning, and they added a run each in the third and fourth innings, including a solo home run by Diego Garcia in the fourth.

The Red Hawks reached base for the first time on a walk by catcher Jean Carlos Diaz in the bottom of the fifth inning, but they were unable to bring home a run.

Region 10 Player of the Year Chandler Blackwelder gave CVCC its first hit with one out in the sixth inning on a single to left field, but Catawba Valley didn’t score, stranding the bases loaded during the inning.