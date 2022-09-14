High School roundup: Volleyball, golf and cross-country races

Bandys continues to pace the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference in volleyball as the team stuck to its winning ways. East Burke and Lincolnton, however, had the best match of the day in the CVAC. Cross country, girls golf and tennis results were all a part of a busy Tuesday around the area.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke 3 Lincolnton 2

In the conference match of the day, East Burke went on the road and escaped with a five-set win, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12. Setters Caroline Pruitt (20 assists) and Addy Fortenberry combined for 37 assists to send the hitters into the attack. Katherine Greene led the way with 15 kills, while Reese Abernethy adding 11. When not setting, Fortenberry also had a strong game at the net with 10 kills and added eight digs from the backline. Middle blocker Aubree accounted for 17 points with nine kills and eight blocks. Abernethy led the defensive effort with 17 digs.

East Burke improved to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in the CVAC. The Cavaliers return to their gym Thursday to play West Lincoln. Lincolnton, which sank to 2-9 overall, 1-4 in the league, goes to Maiden on Thursday.

Bandys 3 Newton-Conover 1

On its home court, Newton-Conover had an upset in its sight by winning the first set 26-24, but first-place Bandys roared back to sweep the next three sets 25-19, 25-14, 25-19. The Trojans (7-3 overall) improved to 5-0 in the CVAC, while Newton-Conover (2-7) dropped to 2-3. Bandys stays on the road Thursday with a league match at West Caldwell, while Newton-Conover stays home to play Bunker Hill.

Maiden 3 Bunker Hill 0

The host Blue Devils rebounded from their first conference loss in two seasons with the sweep of the Bears, 25-10, 25-8, 25-19. Leading the attack was Payton Miller, who had 10 kills. Emily Dover and Taylor Welch each with four kills. Setting the offense was Annalee Smith at 11 assists and Aleah Ikard with 10. Defensively, Smith also led the team with 13 digs and Miller had six.

Maiden pulled back to .500 on the season at 6-6 overall and went to 4-1 in the CVAC to stay a game behind league-leader Bandys. Bunker Hill went to 3-7 overall, 2-3 in the CVAC.

Both teams resume play in the CVAC on Thursday. Maiden stays home to host Lincolnton on Thursday, while Bunker Hill will welcome Newton-Conover.

West Lincoln 3 West Caldwell 0

The Rebels (4-6 overall, 3-2 CVAC) kept West Caldwell (0-10, 0-5) winless with a road sweep in a match played in Lenoir. No details of the match were made available.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Brevard 3 Patton 0

The Blue Devils fended off Patton in a pair of close sets 25-21, 25-21, then completed the sweep with a 25-15 win to remain unbeaten in conference (7-2 overall, 4-0 MF7). Patton (7-3, 1-3) was led by Izora Gragg, who had eight kills and three aces in the match. Christiana Skelly had 11 assists to direct the offense with Bailey Lambert posting 10 digs to lead the defense.

Both teams stay in conference play on Thursday, as Brevard goes to Hendersonville and Patton hosts Chase.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn 3 Madison 0

The Wildcats (5-7 overall, 3-1 WHC) moved into the first place with the home win over the Patriots (2-5, 1-2). Draughn held off Maiden to win the first set 26-24, and then finished off the sweep 25-15, 25-19.

Both teams play home conference matches on Thursday, as Draughn hosts Rosman while Madison takes on Avery County.

CROSS COUNTRY

North Lincoln meet

In a Western Foothills 3A Conference meet held at North Lincoln High, Hickory’s boys placed all five scoring runners in the top 15 to outpace three other schools in the afternoon race. The Red Tornadoes finished with 38 points to top East Lincoln, which had 57 points. Fred T. Foard was third with 59 points. Leading the way for Hickory in second place was Samuel Soden, who posted a time of 19:49.5 in the 5k race. The remaining runners include Brian Schoellner in third place (20:01.0), Clint Powers in fifth (20:15.5), Joseph Mogray in 12th (21:58.8) and Allen Davis in 16th (22:17.5). The overall winner for the boys was Ashley Odom of East Lincoln, who paced the field with a time of 19:33.1. The top finisher from Fred T. Foard was Mario Santos-Morales, who came in fourth place (20:09.9).

In the girls race, North Lincoln, the defending 3A state champions, put four in the top nine and all five scoring runners in the top 13 to finish with a total of 28 points. East Lincoln placed second at 55 points, Foard in third at 64 and Hickory in fourth at 71. North Lincoln’s Kelbi Pierce led all runners with a time of 21:31.4, well ahead of teammate Keira Cavanaugh (23:11.5). Foard placed three runners in the top 10, including Emmalyn Buskirk in fifth (24:16.8), Lindsey Cook in sixth (24:18.8) and Allyson Sullivan in eighth (24:33.3). Hickory’s Harper White took seventh (24:18.8).

The next conference meet is scheduled for next Tuesday at Allison Woods Outdoor Center in Statesville, hosted by North Iredell.

Printcrafters Invitational

North Iredell’s girls and Mooresville’s boys finished atop the leaderboard in a race involving several area conference schools. Hosted by Statesville High, the meet was held at Mac Anderson Park.

In the boys race, Mooresville placed four of its top five runners in the top 15 to score 49 points, which easily outpaced West Cabarrus, which had 72. From area conference schools, North Iredell was third at 99 points, followed by Alexander Central with 154. St. Stephens came in seventh at 172. Rounding out the team competition was West Iredell in 12th place at 310 points and Statesville in 13th at 384. Philip Riddle of North Iredell won the race with a time of 16:43.15. St. Stephens senior Payce Sherrill finished in tenth (18:12.75) and Alexander Central’s Thomas Campbell came in 12th (18:22.44).

For the girls, Mooresville had the top three finishers, but North Iredell claimed the team title with 52 points, just ahead of the Blue Devils’ 53, as the Raiders had all five scoring runners in the top 20. Junior Lauren Vanderpool of Mooresville was the individual winner at 20:33.38. Among area conference schools, St. Stephens was fourth at 122 points and Alexander Central came in 12th. The top finishers from those two schools were Daniela Flores Gutierrez of St. Stephens, who was 18th (23:00.21) and Alexander Central’s Lydia Hendren, who came in 51st (25:26.74).

GIRLS GOLF

Northwestern 3A/4A

At a conference round held at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville, Hibriten won the six-team event with a score of 130 from its top three scorers. The Panthers took the round by four shots over host Alexander Central, which finished at 134. Rounding out the team competition in third was South Caldwell at 156, Ashe County at 169 and Watauga at 184. Freedom had only two players complete a round, which does not qualify for a team score.

The Panthers Trinity White led all scorers by shooting a 39 during the 9-hole event. Teammates Gabby Woods finished at 45 and Mabry Land posted a 46. The top finishers from Alexander Center were Parker Matlock and Meredith Wike, who tied for the team low at 44. Kendra Potter shot a 46 for the Cougars. South Caldwell’s best round was posted by Rylee Farr at 46.

The next conference round is scheduled for Monday at Orchard Hills in Granite Falls and hosted by South Caldwell.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn was scheduled to play a conference round Tuesday afternoon at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland hosted by Avery County. No results were made available at this time.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bunker Hill 9 West Iredell 0

Bunker Hill went on the road to Statesville and spoiled the season opener for the Warriors with the sweep. Winners for the Bears (2-3) in singles include Kaylee Connor (6-1, 6-0), Erandi Sanchez (6-3, 6-0), Jaymie Helms (6-1, 6-2), London Ramsey (4-6, 6-0, 10-5), Brenda Silva (6-0, 6-0) and Amy Soto-Salgado (6-0, 6-0). Winner in the doubles matches were the teams of Conner and Helms (8-0), Sanchez and Silva (8-0), and Ramsey and Genesis Salgado (8-3). No opponents from West Iredell were listed in the results

The Bears (2-3) open the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference season Thursday by hosting Lincolnton. West Iredell (0-1) hosts Foard on Wednesday to open play in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference.

Fred T. Foard 9 Lincolnton 0

The Tigers (6-3) finished the non-conference portion of their schedule with a road sweep of Lincolnton. Posting victories in singles for Foard were Symone Akel over Kendria Bynum (8-2), Peyton Proctor overall Kyndal Ramey (8-3), Leak Akel over Evie Bradley (8-0), Katyln Causey over Casey Brucuglio (8-0), Roxy Sylvester over Sydney Hoops (8-5) and Heather Wright over Estrella Hernandez (8-5). In doubles play, the Akel sisters outlasted Raimey and Bradley 8-1, Proctor and Ava Bowman took down Bynum and Brucuglio 8-2 and Causey and Reagon Josey beat Breanna Martinez and Hernandez 8-3.

Foard starts WFAC play Wednesday afternoon at home against West Iredell. Lincolnton (1-5) goes to Bunker Hill in the CVAC.

East Lincoln at Bandys

Bandys was scheduled to host a non-conference match Tuesday afternoon against East Lincoln. No results were posted at this time.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Hendersonville at Patton

Patton was scheduled to host the defending 2A state champions on a conference match. No results were posted at this time.