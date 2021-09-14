High school roundup: Soccer, volleyball, tennis results for Catawba County schools

At Lenoir, the Panthers continued one of their best seasons in several years with a sweep (25-13, 21-25, 26-24) of East Burke. The Cavaliers, a conference foe of the Panthers the last four years, had won 10 straight over Hibriten since 2016, eight of those by sweep. Now at 6-4, Hibriten — 1-13 last season — is two wins shy of its combined total from the last three seasons, when the Panthers went 8-52. The six victories are the most since the Panthers went 7-14 in 2017. Hibriten will open Northwestern 3A/4A play at Freedom on Wednesday. East Burke (1-10) hosts Lincolnton on Tuesday afternoon in a Catawba Valley Athletic 2A match.