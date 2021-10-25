High school golf championship tournaments begin today

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the state championship tournaments in girls golf in a two-day, 36-hole event beginning today at three courses located in Moore County. The 36-hole format is a return to normal after COVID-19 protocols shortened the event to one round, which was held in the spring.
Golfers reached the state tournament during qualification rounds played at three regional sites — east, central and west — last week. From each regional, the top three teams with the top three scorers from those team advanced, along with the top 17 individual scorers from outside the top three finishing teams. Other teams outside of the top three can qualify if they have three scorers within the top 17.
The 1A and 2A classifications will hold a combined tournament. From the area, West Lincoln, last season’s state champion, returns to defend, along with Newton-Conover, which placed third last spring. Newton-Conover was the team runner-up at last week’s regional, while West Lincoln had four golfers in the top 17 and qualified as a team.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A champion Hendersonville also advanced. From the area schools, Patton had two individuals qualify and Draughn will send one.
Western Foothills 3A champion North Lincoln advanced and will lead five of the eight schools from the conference that will have eight players to tee off. Northwestern 3A/4A champion Hibriten also advanced.
The 4A tournament will not have representation from the area.
1A/2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines, 9 a.m.
TEAMS
NEWTON-CONOVER (1A/2A West Regional runner-up)
Coach: John Echerd
Players (regional score, Monday tee times): Sondra Uon, junior (81, 9:30), Hailey Hicks, junior (93, 9:40), Celeste Little, sophomore (85, 9:50),
All three players competed on last season’s state team that finished third. Uon was 42nd and 12th her previous two trips. She was seventh at last last week’s regional, was in contention at the top after one-over 36 on the front nine before fading near the end. Little started her regional round with a triple bogey, but gathered herself and used a birdie on the par-5 13th to end up ninth. Hicks was 41st at state last spring.
Coach’s comment: As a team we finished 3rd in the state last year, and we are hoping to come back this year with another strong finish. The girls are all working really hard to prepare for the state championship, and really want to represent Newton-Conover.
Hailey Hicks: It means so much to me to make the state tournament. I’m so thankful that I was able to make it with my team both my sophomore and junior years. My hope for this tournament is to keep everyone’s minds calm and just focus on what we know and play our very best. I am also hoping we can bring home the state championship.
WEST LINCOLN (Defending 1A/2A state champions)
Coach: Matt Lytton
Reese Coltrane, junior (79, 10:30); Brooke Beddingfield, senior (95, 10:50); Rae Watson, senior (101, 10:40); Abby Baxter, senior (102, 11:00)
Coltrane finished seventh at last week’s regional. The junior was one over-par on the back nine, which included a birdie on 16. Coltrane (tied for 20th), Watson and Beddingfield return from the group that won the 1A/2A state title last spring.
Other area conference teams:
Hendersonville (1A/2A West Regional third place): Players: Katie Kubec, senior (88, 10:00); Hunter Hill, junior (77, 10:10); Caroline Pope, sophomore (100, 10:20)
INDIVIDUALS
DRAUGHN
Coach: Chris Treadway
Players: Lindsey Hodge, Sr. (99, 10:50)
Hodge is making her first appearance at the state championship
PATTON
Coach: Matt Baker
Players: Allie Witherspoon, junior (78, 9:40), Katie Reibel, sophomore (89, 9:50)
Witherspoon finished fifth at least week’s regional, aided by a 2-over par score on the back nine. She finished tied for 38th at the state championship last spring. Reibel is her first state tournament.
Coach’s comment: Allie and Katie performed exceptionally well at the regionals. With Allie finishing 5th and Katie 14th overall, they have a lot of confidence going into the state championships. They are playing some of their best golf of the year right now, and I expect that to continue down in Pinehurst. I’m extremely proud of them, and I look forward to watching them play their final two rounds of the year.
Other area conference individuals:
Chase: Sarah Rothrock, sophomore (96, 10:40); Mitchell: Ivy Young, freshman (95, 10:20); Mountain Heritage: Maddie Hughes, junior (96, 10:30); Owen: Keira Johnson, junior (86, 10:00).
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Foxfire Resort & Golf (Grey Course), Jackson Springs, 8 a.m.
TEAMS
HIBRITEN (3A West Regional runner-up)
Coach: Larry Taylor
Players (regional score, Monday tee times): Trinity White, freshman (82, 9:03); Virginia Anders, senior (90, 9:12); Zoey Walker, junior (96, 9:21)
All three players will make their first appearance in the state tournament. White finished third in the 3A West regional, which included a birdie on the par-three 10th at Glen Oaks in Maiden.
Coach’s comment: We did not play our best (at regional) and have played better. Each girl, Virginia, Zoey, and Trinity, will have to play their best for us to finish high in the state.
NORTH LINCOLN (3A West Regional third place)
Coach: Brad Mangum
Players: Adeline Todd. freshman (87, 10:06); Reagann Smith, senior (83, 10:15); Haley Klein, senior (99, 10:24)
All three players are making their debut at the state tournament. Smith finished the regional in a tie for fourth, and Todd ended in a tie for ninth.
Coach’s comment: When are superexcited to be competing for a state championship. We knew hosting the regional was going to give us our best chance to get here and it paid off for us. I’m really proud of the girls. Reagann Smith has gotten better it seems every week. She is great off the tee and is solid around the greens. Adeline Todd has a solid all-around game, especially for a freshman. Excited to see her compete this week. Haley Klein has also gotten better and more consistent each week. If her confidence is up, she gives us a great third score.
INDIVIDUALS
EAST LINCOLN
Coach: Jon Hancock
Players: Kyla Callahan, sophomore (78, 8:36)
With the lowest average in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, Callahan used a pair of birdies on par-five holes to finish second at the 3A West Regional. She is making her first appearance in the state tournament.
Coach’s Comments: Callahan was the Player of the Year this season in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. Kyla has the ability to do well in next week’s event.
HICKORY
Coach: Ben Hale
Players: Lillian Bowman, freshman (93, 11:00); Claire Graham, sophomore (98, 11:09)
Both players will be making their debuts at the state tournament.
Coach’s comments: With their youth and enthusiasm, with Lillian being a freshman and Claire a sophomore, they have also demonstrated tremendous patience and focus on the golf course throughout the season. Since it is a 36-hole tournament format, one of the keys will be for them to try to get off to a solid start on Day 1. If they both continue to show the patience, perseverance and determination that they displayed at the regional tournament last week, then I certainly think that they have the talent and course management skills to do very well at state.
Lillian Bowman: It is so exciting for me, and I am honored to represent Hickory High alongside Claire. We have had so much support from coach Hale and our other teammates. Their encouragement means the world! My hope is that I will stay positive and will have fun!
Claire Graham: I am honored to be in the state tournament. This is my first year playing golf, and I am excited to play with the best high school girls in the state. I hope to have fun and gain valuable experience so I can come back next year and continue to compete.
STATESVILLE
Coach: Jen Canrobert
Players: Grace Van Patten, senior (87, 8:54)
Van Patten is making her first appearance in the state tournament after finishing in a tie for ninth at regional.
Coach’s comment: Grace is a dream kid. She’s so coachable. I knew she was in great shape when the regionals were played in Maiden. She’s so long of the box, it was perfect for her. Finishing tied for ninth is huge in this region. Grace never picked up a golf club until her freshman year in high school, so playing in the state tournament is pretty big when you look at the short amount of time she has played, and the work she has put in.
Grace Van Patten: First and foremost, I am grateful to God for the opportunity. I am able to represent a school and coach that deserves so much more. I am honored to be a part of Statesville High School. My hope is that I win state, but more importantly I hope I represent Statesville and my family the best I can.
WEST IREDELL
Coach: Patric Patterson
Players: Kennedy Gaulding, junior (92, 10:51)
Gaulding returned to regional competition after missing the spring regional due to an accident. She will play in her first state tournament after finishing 18th.
Coach’s comments: Our core team philosophy this season has been “Process before results.” Kennedy has improved all facets of her game as the season has progressed and is playing the best golf of her high school career. I am hoping this trend continues for the state tournament. Our plan is to savor the experience, enjoy every moment, and see how it turns out.
Kennedy Gaulding: Making it into the state tournament means more to me now than ever before. Before this season began, I was in an automobile accident, in which I fractured my spine, which made me have to almost backtrack the skills I have gained throughout my three years of high school golf. From relearning my swing to also continuing to check in on myself and my health throughout the journey. To make it into this means the world and shows that I can do anything if I put my mind to it, no matter what gets thrown at me.