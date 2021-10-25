High school golf championship tournaments begin today

Grace Van Patten: First and foremost, I am grateful to God for the opportunity. I am able to represent a school and coach that deserves so much more. I am honored to be a part of Statesville High School. My hope is that I win state, but more importantly I hope I represent Statesville and my family the best I can.

WEST IREDELL

Coach: Patric Patterson

Players: Kennedy Gaulding, junior (92, 10:51)

Gaulding returned to regional competition after missing the spring regional due to an accident. She will play in her first state tournament after finishing 18th.

Coach’s comments: Our core team philosophy this season has been “Process before results.” Kennedy has improved all facets of her game as the season has progressed and is playing the best golf of her high school career. I am hoping this trend continues for the state tournament. Our plan is to savor the experience, enjoy every moment, and see how it turns out.

Kennedy Gaulding: Making it into the state tournament means more to me now than ever before. Before this season began, I was in an automobile accident, in which I fractured my spine, which made me have to almost backtrack the skills I have gained throughout my three years of high school golf. From relearning my swing to also continuing to check in on myself and my health throughout the journey. To make it into this means the world and shows that I can do anything if I put my mind to it, no matter what gets thrown at me.