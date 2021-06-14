High school baseball: St. Stephens, Bunker Hill, Foard qualify for state playoffs

In the 2A West Region, Bunker Hill picked up a No. 4 seed, while Fred T. Foard is slotted at No. 12. Should Bunker Hill and Foard both win, those teams would face each other in the second round at Bunker Hill. Also in the 2A West, East Lincoln, the South Fork 2A Conference champions, got a No. 9 seed and will open on the road. Defending 2A state champion North Lincoln is No. 11.

2A West Region

Outlook: The Bears nearly ran through the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference unbeaten, but Fred T. Foard spoiled the party last Tuesday. Bunker Hill rebounded two days later to get revenge and win the conference title outright. Knighton and Yoder dominated the competition from the mound and figure to be the players around who Bunker Hill will ride in the playoffs. As a team, Bunker Hill put up a .374/.478/.472 slash line. It’s not a power-filled team (three homers), but a gap-to-gap offense that runs well and puts pressure on the defense. The Bears have been successful in all 28 stolen base attempts this season. If there is a worry, it will be how they – and truly all teams – handle postseason pressure. Without a playoff last year because of COVID-19, this is the first playoff for the program since 2018. Most of these players haven’t experienced the postseason, so how they handle it will determine how deep the Bears go over the next two weeks. In a pressure game vs. Foard last Tuesday, Bunker Hill committed six of their 17 errors in the loss. However, the bounce back game bodes well as to how they team can handle adversity. The Bears are looking for their first playoff win since 2017.