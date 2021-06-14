High school baseball: St. Stephens, Bunker Hill, Foard qualify for state playoffs

Six teams from the three local area conferences will begin play this week in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament. Two teams from each of the South Fork 2A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and Northwestern 3A-4A conferences will compete with the first round scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
Each of the four classifications in the NCHSAA will have 32 teams in its respective brackets with the first three rounds, as well as regionals, scheduled at school sites around the state.
The finals will be a three-game series with a single game on Friday, June 25 and games two and, if necessary, three the following day. Burlington Athletic Park and J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville each will host state finals for two of the four classifications.
Seedings for all four classifications were determined by a random drawing held by the NCHSAA. All first-place teams in each conference were placed first in the drawing for the top seeds. Conferences with seven or eight members received an automatic berth for its second-place teams and those with nine or members received a third berth with the rest of the slots filled by wildcard bids.
McDowell in the 4A West Region and St. Stephens in the 3A West Region each received a number two seed, which will have them home at least for three rounds, should each continue to win.
In the 2A West Region, Bunker Hill picked up a No. 4 seed, while Fred T. Foard is slotted at No. 12. Should Bunker Hill and Foard both win, those teams would face each other in the second round at Bunker Hill. Also in the 2A West, East Lincoln, the South Fork 2A Conference champions, got a No. 9 seed and will open on the road. Defending 2A state champion North Lincoln is No. 11.
2A West Region
No. 13 Forbush (9-5)
at No. 4 Bunker Hill (13-1)
Bunker Hill (playoff record since 1980, 15-17)
Coach: Todd Setzer
Key offensive players: Casey Knighton, Sr. (.480 BA, .600 OBP, .987 fielding average); Ethan Hildebran, Sr. (.426 BA, 20 hits); Dalton Chapman, Sr. (.425 BA, 17 H, 7 2B, 1 HR); Carson Elder, Jr. (.412 BA), Preston Workman, Jr. (.415 BA). Said Setzer of Knighton, “He is our catcher when (Jordan) Yoder pitches and plays third when Workman pitches. He is an excellent infielder. He has not caught since middle school but was willing to do what was needed for our team.”
Key pitchers: Casey Knighton, Sr. (5-1, 0.94 ERA), Jordan Yoder, Sr. (5-0, 0.46 ERA, 41 K).
Outlook: The Bears nearly ran through the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference unbeaten, but Fred T. Foard spoiled the party last Tuesday. Bunker Hill rebounded two days later to get revenge and win the conference title outright. Knighton and Yoder dominated the competition from the mound and figure to be the players around who Bunker Hill will ride in the playoffs. As a team, Bunker Hill put up a .374/.478/.472 slash line. It’s not a power-filled team (three homers), but a gap-to-gap offense that runs well and puts pressure on the defense. The Bears have been successful in all 28 stolen base attempts this season. If there is a worry, it will be how they – and truly all teams – handle postseason pressure. Without a playoff last year because of COVID-19, this is the first playoff for the program since 2018. Most of these players haven’t experienced the postseason, so how they handle it will determine how deep the Bears go over the next two weeks. In a pressure game vs. Foard last Tuesday, Bunker Hill committed six of their 17 errors in the loss. However, the bounce back game bodes well as to how they team can handle adversity. The Bears are looking for their first playoff win since 2017.
Forbush (23-25 in the playoffs since 1980) was in survival mode last week. After getting swept by Western Piedmont 2A championship West Stokes, the Falcons had to win both games against Walkertown to advance. They scored in the seventh last Tuesday to win the first game, and then won a winner-take-all game two days later to finish second and get into the playoffs. They are led at the plate by junior Dawson Graham, who leads the team in batting avg. (.400) and RBI (15). Spencer Hodges is likely to get the start for Forbush, after shutting down Walkertown on three hits over 6.1 innings last week. Forbush’s last playoff win came in 2018.
Next up: No. 12 Fred T. Foard (12-2) or No. 5 West Wilkes (14-0)
No. 12 Fred T. Foard (12-2) at No. 5 West Wilkes (14-0)
Foard (playoff record since 1980, 16-17)
Coach: Channon Vogel
Key offensive players: DH-3B Alex Fisher, Sr. (.366/ .500/.833, 19 R, 4 HR, 23 RBI); P-UT Lane Essary, Jr. (.405 BA, 3 2B, 11 RBI); IF Braxton Tramel, Fr. (.439 BA, 20 RBI, 4 2B, 2 3B); P Conor Peschel, Jr. (.282 BA, 12 RBI); CF Hyden Tabor, Jr. (.325 BA).
Vogel said, “Fisher, Essary and Tramel need to continue to drive in runs and Conor Peschel and Hyden Tabor need to continue to get on base at the top of lineup. Logan Mosley, Josh Harwell and Josh Swink need to continue to produce quality at bats at bottom of line up, too.”
Key pitchers: Lane Essary, Jr. (6-0, 0.40 ERA, 77 K, 35 IP); Josh Swink, So. (3-0, 1.31 ERA, 31 K, 21.1 IP); Kylan Bolick, So (1-0, 0.55 ERA, 1 save, 13 K, 12.2 IP); and Conor Peschel, Jr (1.91 ERA, 18 K, 7.1 IP).
Said Vogel, “Lane, Swink, Bolick and Peschel need to continue to throw strikes and work ahead in the counts. Limit walks.”
Coach’s keys for success: Keys to our success in playoffs will be our role players, who have come through all year in key moments of big games. Every player is important and key to our team’s success. Doing the little things correctly, like hitting cutoffs and executing bunts, will help keep pressure on our opponent’s pitcher and defense. Also making routine plays and minimizing big innings on defense.
Outlook: The Tigers got the win they needed at Bunker Hill to clinch a playoff berth, but missed a chance in the rematch to claim the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference title for themselves. Fisher and Tramel are the big sticks in the middle of the lineup with 20+ RBI and Fisher posting ten of the team’s 31 extra-base hits. The Tigers like to run and run a lot with 65 steals, led by Tabor’s 13 and Peschel’s 11. The pitching staff boosts big arms – all of which are due back in 2022 – with 153 Ks in 88 innings. However, walks can creep into the mix with 54 free passes on the season. In fact, they have surrendered more walks than hits this season. A patient team at the plate could give them problems.
West Wilkes (32-29 in the playoffs since 1980) ran the table in the Mountain Valley 1A-2A Conference. Ten of the 14 victories came via the 10-run rule with a combined 155-16 margin of victory this season. Were the Blackhawks challenged enough to prepare for the postseason? They’ll know the answer to that soon. They have won at least one playoff game each of the last two seasons, including a 3-0 win over Hibriten in 2019.
Next up: No. 13 Forbush (9-5) or No. 4 Bunker Hill (13-1)
No. 9 East Lincoln (13-1) at No. 8 West Stokes (10-2)
East Lincoln (playoff record since 1980, 17-23)
Coach: Chris Matile
Key offensive players: Garrett Michel, Jr. (.459/.649/.864, 19 R, 17 RBI, 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR 13 SB); Graham Smiley, Sr. (.324/.500/.567); Jordan Fisher, Sr. (.325 BA, 9 R, 8 RBI) Said Matile, “Unfortunately have lost some big sticks and defensive players to injuries—senior Matthew McCowan (broken hand) during the Lincolnton series, and junior Graham Smiley during the Maiden series, but we are hoping both will be back for the playoffs, and senior Joshua Stephens unfortunately had a season-ending knee injury after he was hurt after the Bandys series.”
Key pitchers: Jordan Fisher, Sr. (4-1, 1.70 ERA, 41 K, 33 IP); Ben Kleckner, Sr. (2-0, 5.33 ERA, 19 K, 21 IP); Logan Palmer, Jr. (3-0, 1.94 ERA, 25 K, 21.2 IP); Isaac Armstrong, So. (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 saves, 23 K, 13.1 IP)
Coach’s keys for success: Playoff success for us is like any success in baseball, pitchers have got to throw strikes, defense has got to make routine plays and offensively you have to compete in the box. We have got to make the opposing pitcher work for outs. Those are things we try to focus on every night out and what we work on every day in practice.
Outlook: Unfortunately, a conference champion is guaranteed to make a quick exit due to the draw of this matchup. East Lincoln ran through the South Fork 2A Conference, taking out eventual third-place team Lake Norman Charter and defending state champion North Lincoln in two of the first three weeks. Compared to other programs, East Lincoln is not a group that wows statistically, although the Mustangs have a .292/.401/.454 slash line. However, they do have pop in the lineup (12 HRs as a team) and if McCowan returns (2 HRs in five games), that will help further. The Mustangs average three steals per game. Fisher has been the Tuesday starter for the Mustangs and he figures to get the ball with the season on the line. East Lincoln is looking for its first playoff win since 2017.
West Stokes (17-16 in the playoffs since 1980) won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with a sweep of second place Forbush to seal it two weeks ago. This is the first game for the Wildcats since that sweep two weeks ago. West Stokes has allowed 26 runs in 12 games this season. In their last playoff appearance in 2019, the Wildcats advanced to the round-of-16 before losing to North Lincoln.
Next up: No. 16 Ledford (10-3) or No. 1 North Davidson (11-4)
No. 11 North Lincoln (11-3) at No. 6 R-S Central (12-2)
North Lincoln (playoff record since 1980, 12-13)
Coach: Jon Carpenter
Key offensive players: Matt Heavner, Jr. (.409/.509/.477, 12 RBI, 8 SB); Landon Reeves, Jr. (.350/.519/.400); Daniel Carter, Sr. (.343/.418/.428); Jack Carter Sr. (344/.389/.406).
Key pitchers: Landon Reeves, Jr. (6-1, 1.14 ERA, 49 K, 6 BB, 37 IP); Matt Heavner, Jr. (.3-2, 1.21 ERA, 2 saves, 30 K, 10 BB, 29 IP)/Seth Whitley, Sr. (out since week three returned vs. Bandys) Said Carpenter, “Smart veteran pitchers that pitch to contact and let the defense work.”
Coach’s keys for success: If all three pitchers can get in a rhythm that will be the most important item. If Kyle Brittain (C) and Brett Bassani (OF) can continue their late season peak, we’ll be a good lineup to have going into playoffs. Must not let mental mistakes come to play in a one-and-done game. Better teams in playoffs will not allow much room for mistakes.
Outlook: The defending state champs lost a key pitcher and a key series all in the same week vs. East Lincoln, which was the difference between first and second in the South Fork 2A Conference. As a team, the Knights limit free passes from the mound (35 walks in 91.1 IP) and get through hitters quickly. At the plate, they have a much higher on-base pct. (.429) than slugging pct. (.377), as they have only two homers this season, but average nearly five walks earned per game. Along with 42 steals, the lineup can be a pest.
R-S Central (22-16 playoff record since 1980) also had recent success at the state level, finishing as the 2A state runner-up in 2017. The Hilltoppers won the Southwestern 2A Conference title and had a 96-35 margin of victory this season. Their last playoff win came in 2018.
Next up: No. 14 South Point (10-4) or No. 3 Pisgah (11-2)
3A West
No. 15 Jesse Carson (9-4) at No. 2 St. Stephens (9-3)
St. Stephens: (playoff record since 1980, 10-19)
Coach: Jimmy Bowman
Key Offensive Players: C Silas Isenhour, Jr. (.422, 8 2B, 15 RBI, .571 OBP); SS-P Julien Peissel, Jr. (.365 6 RBI, 1 HR); SS-P Peyton Young, So. (.375 6 RBI, 4 2B)
Key Pitchers: Julien Peissel, Sr.; Gavin Marley, Sr.; Josh Barkley, Jr. (no stats provided)
Bowman said, “Peissel has been a workhorse and leader throughout the season. Gavin Marley has electric stuff and has the ability to do whatever he wants on the mound. Josh Barkley has been a constant for us all season. He proves time and time again that he can be counted on and that he wants the ball in pressure situations.”
Coach’s keys for success: Stay who we are and we have to continue to play with a chip on our shoulder with something to prove. Stay loose and play good defense with pitchers competing every pitch.”
Outlook: If the adage of going into the playoffs with momentum is true, St. Stephens will have a concern heading into the first round. After finishing off a rare sweep of South Caldwell, it seemed the Indians were heading for a showdown against McDowell for the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference title. Instead, the Indians lost to the bottom two teams in the league – Hickory and Freedom – in back-to-back games, as it turned out, to close out the regular season. With McDowell and St. Stephens set for playoff spots, those two did not play the regular-season finale. The Indians are looking for their first playoff win since 2008 and they’ll run into a program that has had recent success at the state level.
Jesse Carson and East Rowan tied for first in the North Piedmont 3A Conference. However, the Cougars lost in the first round of the conference tournament while East Rowan took the championship, which determined that league’s automatic representative. However, Jesse Carson did get an at-large bid. Dylan Driver leads the team at the plate with a .405/.500/.619 slash and has a team high of eight steals. The Cougars have just one homer this season, but showing gap-to-gap power, they have 21 doubles and four triples. Caden Hudson is tied for the team lead with five doubles and has 16 RBI. The starting pitching duties are split between Hayden Simmerson, Driver and Mason Duren, each of whom averages a strikeout per inning. Jesse Carson was the 3A West runner-up in 2019 and a 3A state quarterfinalist the year before that.
Next up: No. 10 Asheville (11-3) or No. 7 Cuthbertson (12-2)
4A West
No. 15 Olympic (9-5) at No. 2 McDowell (12-1)
McDowell: (playoff record since 1980, 7-11)
Coach: Alex Smith
Key offensive players: Chapel Matson, Sr. (.386/.509/.386); Dusty Revis, Sr. (.350/.500/.600); Three Young, Sr. (.422/.491/.555, 6 2B, 16 RBI). Smith said, “Offensively, it’s been up and down our lineup all year. A lot of guys have stepped up in big situations. Matson, Revis, and Three Young have been really good all year at the plate and about halfway through the season we started getting good at bats from Ethan Hensley, Ethan Hamm, Ben Barnes and Logan Duncan.”
Key pitchers: Chapel Matson, Sr. (5-1, 1.71 ERA, 32 K 32.3 ERA); Dusty Revis, Sr. (5-0, 1.73 ERA, 59 L. 32.1 IP); Ty Smith, Jr (3-0, 1.47 ERA, 20 K, 19 IP). Smith said, “(They) have carried a big load for us. Ty Smith has worked out of the bullpen in big situations and done a great job of throwing strikes also. They have challenged hitters and really limited walks.”
Coach’s keys for success: Keys to our success has definitely been three things we focus on daily: throw strikes, play catch and put the ball in play hard. That’s sometimes easier said than done, but we’ve had a lot of success with executing those aspects of the game this season. The playoffs will be a big challenge. Our league is really good. I feel like every night is a challenge. I hope those competitive games every night have helped us prepare for the playoffs.
Outlook: In winning the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference, the Titans won their first conference title since 2002 and they are now looking for their first postseason win since getting to the 4A state quarterfinals in 2013. McDowell has only 23 extra-base hits this season, but they average over five walks a game and have worked a .447 on-base percentage. Ethan Hamm leads the team with 10 steals. On the mound, Revis and Matson control the game until Coach Smith is able to turn the game over to a solid reliever in Ty Smith, if needed. As a staff, they’ve walked just 19 in 87 innings.
Olympic (10-16 playoff record since 2018). Olympic achieved one of five wildcard bids after finishing third in the South Meck 7 4A Conference. Like McDowell, the Trojans are looking for their first playoff win since 2013.
Next up: No. 10 Ardrey Kell (11-3) at No. 7 Porter Ridge (12-2)