Hickory's Rick Barnes to be inducted in NC Sports Hall of Fame; he is currently head basketball coach at Tennessee

A Hickory native will soon be one of the newest members of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, according to a release from the organization.

University of Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is set to be inducted into the hall of fame in Raleigh on April 21.

Barnes is a Lenoir-Rhyne University graduate. As a college basketball coach, he has won more than 750 games during stints that also included Clemson and Texas.

Barnes is he is just the third coach to lead three different Division I programs to the Sweet 16, where his teams have gone seven times. He was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2019 after leading the University of Tennessee to a school-record-tying 31 victories, the release said.

He will be inducted alongside 15 other North Carolinians, including NFL center Jason Brown, NBA star Jerry Stackhouse and two-time U.S. Open champion golfer Curtis Strange, the release said.