Hickory's Holt to play soccer at Spain academy

Recent Hickory High graduate Carter Holt has committed to ETURE, a prestigious soccer academy based in Valencia, Spain. He will begin his year-long training program with ETURE this August while competing with local professional and semi-professional teams.

An elite player development program, ETURE offers exclusive training during a gap year between high school and college, providing the chance for top players to test their skills and develop to new heights.

While at ETURE, Holt will also be immersed in the Spanish language program with the desire to become bilingual. Following his year-long training abroad, Holt will return to the United States, pursuing his goal of collegiate placement for fall 2022 with potential studies in law or physical therapy.

Holt was named Hickory High's Male Athlete of the Year and he has earned additional soccer honors, including: All-conference (four times), all-region (four times), all-state (two times), conference player of the year (two times) and selection to the Mid-Atlantic Team.

Holt was also awarded with United Soccer Coaches/MaxPreps Player of the Week this past season, ranking 14th in the country in assists and 111th in the nation in total points accumulated during his 2021 high school athletic campaign.