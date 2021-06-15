Hickory's Holt to play soccer at Spain academy

Recent Hickory High graduate Carter Holt has committed to ETURE, a prestigious soccer academy based in Valencia, Spain. He will begin his year-long training program with ETURE this August while competing with local professional and semi-professional teams.
An elite player development program, ETURE offers exclusive training during a gap year between high school and college, providing the chance for top players to test their skills and develop to new heights.
While at ETURE, Holt will also be immersed in the Spanish language program with the desire to become bilingual. Following his year-long training abroad, Holt will return to the United States, pursuing his goal of collegiate placement for fall 2022 with potential studies in law or physical therapy.
Holt was named Hickory High's Male Athlete of the Year and he has earned additional soccer honors, including: All-conference (four times), all-region (four times), all-state (two times), conference player of the year (two times) and selection to the Mid-Atlantic Team.
Holt was also awarded with United Soccer Coaches/MaxPreps Player of the Week this past season, ranking 14th in the country in assists and 111th in the nation in total points accumulated during his 2021 high school athletic campaign.
"I would like to thank Coach Brian Jillings, his staff and my teammates for the amazing mentoring and support I've experienced since my arrival to Hickory High," said Holt.
Holt served as co-captain of the Hickory High soccer team and is also a member of the Catawba Valley Youth Soccer Association Under 18 team.
The son of Charley Holt (who was a former all-state soccer player at Hickory High) and Jill Pavese, Carter Holt will participate in July's East-West All-Star soccer game in Greensboro and the Clash of the Carolinas game in Raleigh before he departs for Europe in August.