Many area prep teams were in action on Tuesday, in sports ranging from golf to lacrosse. Some results cleared up conference races while others served only to muddy the waters. Here are the results.

BASEBALL

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

Hickory 3 St. Stephens 2

The sixth inning was pivotal in this matchup of rivals.

Down 1-0 entering the sixth, St. Stephens’ Brycen Gaither singled in James Tate, who had doubled to start the inning. One out later, Justin Skewes’ fly out to left scored Tate to make it 2-1 Indians.

Hickory would rally with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Henry Stewart doubled on the first pitch to get the Red Tornadoes going. Boone Herman followed with his own double to score Stewart. Two outs later, Isaiah McDowell fended off an 0-2 count with a single to right to bring in Herman with the go-ahead run.

From there, it was left to Matt Lefevers to finish off the complete game for Hickory with a 1-2-3 seventh. The junior right-hander allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight. Indians’ senior Peyton Young struck out 11 over six innings, and gave up all three runs - two earned – on four hits and two walks. The unearned tally came in the second on a passed ball that scored Isaiah McDowell.

The win leaves Hickory unbeaten at 8-0 overall. The Red Tornadoes are in a tie for first with Fred T. Foard in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference at 3-0. Hickory travels to North Iredell on Friday to continue league play.

St. Stephens (6-2, 2-1) has a non-conference game scheduled Wednesday at home against Newton-Conover before hosting WFAC defending champion North Iredell on Friday.

Fred T. Foard 22 Statesville 0

The Tigers stayed unbeaten (6-0) by pummeling winless (0-5) Statesville with 13 runs in the first to put the game away. The win keeps Foard in a first-place tie with Hickory at 3-0 in the WFAC. The Greyhounds are now 0-2 in the league.

Braxton Tramel had the big stick for the Tigers with three hits, including a home run and a double that led to six RBI and three runs scored for the junior. Aidan Landrum went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBI. Stewart Simmons also had three hits and knocked in three. Along with 19 hits, the Tigers earned 10 walks during its four trips to the plate.

Foard next plays at East Lincoln on Friday. Statesville plays at West Iredell the same night.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A

Alexander Central 11 Ashe County 1

The host Cougars scored in all six trips to the plate and routed Ashe County in the Northwestern 3A/4A opener for both teams. The game was played in Taylorsville. The game ended in the sixth once Alexander Central reached the mercy-rule margin.

Alexander Central put pressure on the pitching of the Huskies all night with 11 hits to go with eight walks Jaret Hoppes had three hits and scored three runs to lead the Cougars. Bubba Pope reached base three times with a pair of hits and a walk, as did Maddox Jack with two walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Spencer Oram went the distance on a five-hitter, striking out 10.

Alexander Central (5-4 overall) snapped a two-game losing streak. The Cougars return home Wednesday to take on Providence. Ashe County (6-2), which saw its five-game winning streak end, returns home on Friday to host Hibriten.

Hibriten 12 Freedom 2

The host Panthers opened NWC play for both schools with a mercy-rule win over Freedom in Lenoir.

Tied at 2-2 after two innings, the Panthers plated four runs in both the third and fourth innings to blow open the game.

Dillan Earp led the offense with a pair of home runs and four RBI. Micah Greer had three doubles and knocked in three. Palmer Tucker doubled and tripled to contribute three RBI.

Micah Dalton tossed the first three innings for Hibriten to pick up the win. Connor Woodward struck out six over the final three innings.

Both teams are 3-5 overall. Hibriten, which snapped a two-game losing streak with the win, continues league play Friday at Ashe County. The Patriots come home the same night to host South Caldwell.

Watauga 11 South Caldwell 8

A nine-run second inning by visiting Watauga was enough to secure the win in the opening NWC game for both teams. South Caldwell (4-3) had taken a 3-1 lead after one inning before the Pioneers’ (9-1) explosion at the plate. Down 11-3 heading into the sixth, the Spartans made a late charge with a run in the sixth and four in the seventh for the final margin.

Copper Riddle had three hits for Watauga, including a double and a homer, scored three times and knocked in three. Johnny Ray tripled and homered for the Pioneers.

South Caldwell will seek to end a two-game losing streak in a non-conference game at home on Wednesday against West Caldwell. Watauga goes to Alexander Central on Friday.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Maiden 11 Bunker Hill 1

With the winner guaranteed at least a share of first place, the Blue Devils made a statement by scoring three in the first and went on to take the home win over the Bears.

Eight of the Blue Devils had at least one hit with Tyler Hedgepeth and Seth Williams getting two each. Collin Chappell walked twice, doubled and knocked in four. Ben Woodring doubled and had three RBI.

On the mound, Nick Jarosynski allowed a run on five hits and two walks and struck out five for the win.

Bunker Hill scored in the fifth when Tanner Kanipe doubled and scored on Preston Killian’s sacrifice fly.

Maiden (4-4 overall, 4-1 CVA) next hosts Lincolnton on Friday while Bunker Hill returns home the same night against Newton-Conover.

East Burke 8 Lincolnton 7

East Burke (4-2 overall) kept its share of first place after it rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to eke out the win. The victory keeps the Cavs (4-2 overall) even with Maiden at 4-1.

Cannon Morrison had three of East Burke’s nine hits including a double. Gabe Wittenburg had the team’s other extra-base hit with a double. Mason Mosteller and Eden Worley had two hits each.

On the mound, Mosteller picked up the win in relief. Barger Shook struck out both batters he faced to nail down the save.

East Burke has a non-conference game at Cherryville on Friday before resuming CVAC play Friday at West Lincoln. Lincolnton plays at Maiden on Friday.

Bandys 11 Newton-Conover 0

Senior right-hander Cade Spencer dominated on the mound and his teammates supported him at the plate in a game that ended after five innings.

Spencer actually had a hand in all 15 outs recorded with 14 strikeouts. In hurling a one-hitter, just two balls were put into play by the Red Devils, one for a single and the other a roller to the mound.

Alex Robinson had the big day in the batter’s box with two triples, a homer, two runs scored and five RBI. Easton Ledford had two hits and scored twice, while Dominic Robinson tripled and scored three times.

Both teams are now 3-5 overall with Bandys moving up to 3-2 in the CVAC and Newton-Conover going to 2-3.

The Trojans stay home this week for a non-conference game Wednesday against Pine Lake and a CVAC tilt vs. West Caldwell. The Red Devils have a non-conference game at St. Stephens on Wednesday before resuming CVAC action at Bunker Hill on Friday.

West Lincoln 15 West Caldwell 0

West Lincoln scored in each of the first four innings, including a seven spot in the second to wrap up the game by mercy rule in the fifth.

Braden Helms and Jacob English combined to no-hit the host Warriors, who remain winless at 0-8 overall, 0-5 in the CVAC.

The Rebels (4-5, 3-2) host Highland Tech on Wednesday before resuming league play at home against East Burke on Friday. West Caldwell goes to Bandys on Friday.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A/2A

Draughn 11 Madison 0

The Wildcats scored in five of the six innings played to take the mercy-rule win at Madison and move into sole possession of first in the WHC. Madison dropped to 3-3 overall, 2-1 in the league.

Draughn (7-1 overall, 3-0 WHC) got four hits from Thomas Lambert, who knocked in three runs. Tate Jensen and Jacob Mull also each had three RBI on the day with Mull and Trey Jensen getting two hits each.

Jensen allowed three hits over five scoreless innings before Abernathy finished up in the sixth.

The two teams play again on Friday with Draughn hosting the rematch.

BOYS GOLF

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A

Freedom won its second conference match Tuesday in action hosted by South Caldwell at Orchard Hills Golf Club in Granite Falls. The Patriots led the way with a team score of 314, 19 strokes better than Alexander Central, which finished at 333. For the rest of the field, Watauga was third at 343, followed by South Caldwell at 348, Hibriten at 352 and Ashe County at 380.

The Patriots were led by Alex Bock, who fired a 3-under par 69. Mac Helton of South Caldwell was second at 4-over, 76. Alexander Central’s Aidan Hollar and Freedom’s Lawson Biggerstaff each shot 79 to finish in a tie for third. Nick Greenlee had Hibriten’s best score at 83.

The next conference round will be hosted by Alexander Central on April 3 at the Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

David Gee shot a 36 and Jaydon Del Vechio a 38 to top the leaderboard and lead Fred T. Foard to a seven-stroke win over East Lincoln in the first conference round held at West Port Golf Course in Denver. The initial round was nine holes.

Foard had four players in the top 11, including Brewer Lael in 10th with a 42 and Reid Essary in 11th with a 43. The Tigers finished with a team score of 159 with East Lincoln posting a 166.

Rounding out the team scores was host North Lincoln in third at 171, followed by Hickory at 173. North Iredell was fifth at 174, West Iredell at 176, St. Stephens at 191 and Statesville at 225.

Hickory’s top finisher was Cole Boggs, who finished in a tie for fourth at 40. St. Stephens leader was Carter Gscheidmeier, who was tied for seventh at 41.

The next round is Monday at Catawba Springs, in an event co-hosted by Hickory at St. Stephens.

BOYS LACROSSE

TC Roberson 9 Hickory 5

A matchup of conference unbeatens was over early, as the Rams scored all it needed in the first period to build a 6-1 lead and cruise to the win.

A pair of goals got Hickory (4-1 overall, 4-1 conference) within 6-3 by halftime but the Red Tornadoes could get no closer.

Sophomores Colin Day and Jackson Neal each placed two on net for Hickory with Britt Rumbaugh adding the other to go with two assists.

Hickory returns home Thursday to host Asheville. The Rams (7-2, 6-0) goes to Boiling Springs, S.C. on Wednesday for non-conference and then to St. Stephens on Thursday.

St. Stephens 8 Asheville 7

Gavin Davis scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Indians in the conference road win at Asheville. Daniel Thomas scored twice with Griffin Davis popping in one and assisting on three others.

In the net, Will Fincher had 11 saves for the win.

Both teams play again on Thursday. St. Stephens (5-3 overall, 3-3 conference) hosts TC Roberson, while Asheville (3-3, 3-2) plays at Hickory.

GIRLS LACROSSE

TC Roberson 12 Hickory 8

The Rams (6-1 overall, 6-0 conference) took over first place with a win over Hickory at home.

The loss was the first for the Red Tornadoes (4-1, 4-1), who drop into a tie for second with Asheville. Hickory will host Asheville on Thursday, while the Rams come to St. Stephens on Thursday.

Asheville 13 St. Stephens 4

Leading 6-3 at halftime, the Cougars (4-2 overall, 4-1 conf.) broke the game open with seven goals to put the game away.

St. Stephens returns home to play league leader TC Roberson on Thursday, while Asheville goes to Hickory the same evening.

GIRLS SOCCER

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

Fred T. Foard 8 Statesville 0

The Tigers scored five in the first half to put the match away against winless Statesville (0-2 overall, 0-1 WFAC).

Foard (4-3-1, 2-0) is scheduled to play at East Lincoln on Wednesday. Statesville goes to West Iredell on Friday.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Bandys 5 West Lincoln 0

The Trojans returned to the pitch for the first time in 12 days and picked up where they left off with CVAC-opening win at home over West Lincoln.

The shutout for Bandys (5-0-1 overall, 1-0 CVAC) was the fifth in a row following a season-opening tie back in February.

Both teams stay in the CVAC for the next match on Thursday. when Trojans go to East Burke and West Lincoln (4-3, 0-1) hosts Maiden.

Newton-Conover 4 West Caldwell 1

The Red Devils (3-3 overall, 1-0 CVAC) took to the road and defeated winless West Caldwell (0-8, 0-1).

Tayln Propst scored the initial goal for Newton-Conover and later assisted Andrea Ozuna’s score. Bresyda Vasquez scored on an assist from Lilly Gargis, who also scored an unassisted goal.

Both teams stay in CVAC play for their next matches on Thursday. Newton-Conover will host defending league champion Lincolnton, while West Caldwell goes to Bunker Hill.

Lincolnton 7 Bunker Hill 1

The Wolves (3-2-1 overall, 1-0 CVAC) opened conference play with a home victory over the winless Bears (0-4, 0-1).

Both teams play next on Thursday with Lincolnton going to Newton-Conover in a battle of the top two CVAC teams for last season. Bunker Hill goes home to host West Caldwell.

Maiden 1 East Burke 0

Maiden opened CVAC play with a home win to extend its unbeaten streak to four in a row (3-2-1 overall). East Burke dropped to 4-3 overall.

Kylin Wayne put the only shot in net on an assist from Bella DeMartino. Goalkeeper Emma Shokes made a save on the only shot taken by East Burke.

The Cavs come home Thursday to host Bandys, while Maiden goes to West Lincoln the same afternoon.

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 7 2A

East Rutherford 1 Patton 0

Winless in conference, Patton had a solid effort defensively. However, East Rutherford scored late in the second overtime to pull out the win at Patton and maintain a share of first place. Ada Caballero made 11 saves in net for the Panthers.

The Cavaliers (5-2 overall, 2-0 MF7) next play on Thursday at Hendersonville while Patton (1-6-2, 0-3) hosts R-S Central the same evening.

NON-CONFERENCE

Hibriten 0 Asheville 0

While they didn’t win, the visiting Hibriten Panthers (3-3-2) put a dent in the perfect record for Asheville (6-0-1) with the scoreless tie.

The Cougars outshot the Panthers 13-2, but Rylee Conard made all 13 saves to forge the tie. Claire Grant handled both shots for Asheville.

Hibriten’s next match is Monday at Hickory. Asheville returns home Wednesday for a conference match against Erwin.

SOFTBALL

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A

Alexander Central 12 Ashe County 2

The Cougars opened defense of their Northwestern Conference title by scoring three runs in each of the first two innings en route to the win. Alexander Central (5-3) pounded out 18 hits in scoring in each of the six innings it batted before the game ended via mercy rule.

Kenzie Church had the big bat with a pair of home runs and four RBI. McCartney Harrington also homered for the Cougars. Lainey Russell went 4-for-4 with four RBI.

Form the pitching circle, Laney Wike threw a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out six.

The Cougars are scheduled to host Canon-McMillan Wednesday before returning to conference play at home on Friday against Watauga. Ashe County is set to go to Hibriten on Friday.

Hibriten 14 Freedom 5

Down 3-1, Hibriten brought in six runs in the third inning to take the lead for good before adding three in the fourth and four in the fifth. This was the conference opener for both teams.

Hibriten (4-2) is scheduled to host Hibriten on Friday. Freedom (2-5) is scheduled to host West Caldwell in a non-conference game on Wednesday before hosting South Caldwell on Friday.

South Caldwell 17 Watauga 0

The Spartans (6-1) had 11 hits and 8 walks to overwhelm Watauga (3-4) in the NWC opener for both.

Kadie Becker went 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead South Caldwell. Emily Coffey doubled twice and knocked in four runs. Kaylee Anderson had three hits with two steals.

Becker held Watauga hitless over four innings and struck out seven before the game was called.

South Caldwell next hosts Canon-McMillan on Thursday before going to Freedom on Friday. Watauga next plays at Patton on Thursday in non-conference action.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

St. Stephens 6 Hickory 2

The Indians broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the fifth and added three insurance runs in the seventh to take the road win.

Anicka McFarland got St. Stephens (2-5 overall, 1-2 WFAC) on the board with a two-run single in the first. Carlee Logan answered for Hickory (0-9, 0-3) with a two-run single in the third.

Samantha Midea singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth.

McFarland picked up the win for the Indians with a complete game, striking out 15.

Both teams resume conference play on Friday, with Hickory going to North Iredell and the Indians welcoming North Lincoln.

Fred T. Foard 15 Statesville 0

The Tigers had seven triples in the mercy-rule win that was called in the middle of the third inning.

Foard (5-1 overall, 3-0 WFAC) had 13 hits with 11 going for extra-bases, including three triples for Riley Vogel, who scored three runs and knocked in two. Alyssa Smith doubled, tripled, scored twice and had three RBI.

Sarah Leonhardt, Karsyn Sigmon and Alexis Steube also tripled.

From the circle, Smith struck out eight of the nine hitters she faced.

Currently sharing first place with East Lincoln, the Tigers will travel Friday to face the Mustangs.

Statesville (0-2, 0-2) goes to West Iredell on Friday.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Bandys 16 Newton-Conover 0

Sam Padgett went 3-for-3 and scored three times to lead the Trojans (7-2 overall, 4-1 CVAC) to the mercy-rule win in three innings.

Ten different players collected hits for Bandys with Jessie Sipe and Owyen Lyall getting two each.

Piper Barrymore struck out five and allowed one hit over her three innings in the circle.

Bandys will host West Caldwell on Friday, while Newton-Conover (0-5, 0-5) seeks its first win of the season at Bunker Hill.

Maiden 19 Bunker Hill 0

It was first place vs. last place and the result was a rout by Maiden (7-1 overall, 5-0 CVAC) in a mercy-rule game that ended after three innings.

Macy Michael had three hits, including a homer and a double for the Blue Devils, who had 16 hits for the game. Aleah Ikard also homered and singled to go with four RBI. Avery Waddell double twice and knocked in three. Olivia Wray had three hits and two RBI.

From the circle, Tristan Smalling struck out two and allowed two hits over three innings.

Bunker Hill (1-6, 0-5) next hosts Newton-Conover on Friday. Maiden hosts Lincolnton the same evening.

East Burke 18 Lincolnton 2

The Cavaliers (5-2 overall, 4-2 CVAC) scored six runs in consecutive innings to take the mercy-rule win in a game that ended in the fifth.

Addy Fortenberry led the 14-hit attack with three hits, including a two-RBI double. Grace Hammack singled twice and scored three runs. Katherine Green had a single, a double and four RBI.

Kaylee Paige spun the first four innings from the circle, allowing two hits and a walk, and striking out one.

East Burke next plays at West Lincoln on Friday.Lincolnton (4-6, 2-3) goes to Maiden the same day.

West Lincoln 10 West Caldwell 0

Both teams went to 3-2 in the CVAC as a result of the Rebels road win on Tuesday.

Daylann Patterson and Zoe McElyea had the two hits for the Warriors (7-3), who will play a non-conference game at Freedom on Wednesday before resuming CVAC play Friday at Bandys.

West Lincoln (4-4) plays at Patton on Wednesday before coming home to play East Burke on Friday.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A/2A

Madison 14 Draughn 4

After winning six straight games to start the season, Draughn (6-1 overall, 2-1 WHC) took a rough first loss of the season on the road.

Madison went ahead for good with two runs in the second inning before breaking the game open for good with five runs in the third. Madison took the mercy-rule win after scoring twice in the sixth, which led the team to sole possession of first.

The two teams play each other again at Draughn on Friday.

BOYS TENNIS

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A

South Caldwell 7 Alexander Central 2

After winning four of six matches in singles, the Spartans (4-3 overall, 3-0 NWC) swept all three doubles matches to take firm control of first place in the league. Alexander Central dropped to 3-5 overall, 1-2 in the NWC.

Winning in straight sets in singles were No.1 player Spencer Richards (6-1, 6-1), No. 4 Troy Speagle (6-2, 6-2), No. 5 Ian Johnson (6-1, 6-1) and No. 6 Eli Speagle (6-1, 6-0).

The two wins for the Cougars were by No. 2 singles Carson Davis (6-4, 6-0) and No. 3 Eli Kerley (6-0, 0-6, 11-9).

Both teams resume conference play on Thursday, when the Cougars go to Hibrten and South Caldwell goes to Ashe County.

Watauga 5 Hibriten 4

A thrilling match had five of the six singles draws go to three sets. Splitting the six singles, Watauga took two of the three matches in doubles for the team win.

Winners for Watauga in singles came from No. 1 Steele Neely over Shane Stevens (6-7, 6-2m 10-3), No. 2 Cody Talton (6-1, 6-0) over Ben Waechter and No. 5 Sullivan Trexler over Wade Van Horne (1-6, 6-4, 10-5).

All three of Hibriten’s wins in singles came after losing the first set. No. 3 Logan Clark outlasted Bryant Carroll (0-6, 6-4, 14-12), No. 4 Ridge Hedrick defeated Jaxson Marsh (4-6, 6-0, 10-3) and No. 6 Miles Dyer defeated Harrison Gantt (6-7, 6-2, 10-5)

The No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams were the difference makers for the Pioneers. Neely and Carroll shutout Stevens and Clark, 8-0, while Tarlton and Stryker Ward defeated Waechter and Hedrick, 8-3.

The Panthers lone doubles win came from Van Horne and Dyer, as they defeated Trexler and Marsh 8-5.

Both teams are 2-1 in the NWC.

Hibriten (6-3) plays on Thursday at Alexander Central, while the Pioneers (3-4) head to Freedom the same afternoon.