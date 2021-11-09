Hickory tops North Henderson 1-0, advances in state soccer playoffs

Ben Howard scored on a penalty kick late in the second half to provide the difference for Hickory in a 1-0 victory Monday in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A boys’ soccer tournament.
With the win, the third-seeded Red Tornadoes (20-3-1) advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals, scheduled for Wednesday, when they will host No. 7 seed Central Academy of Arts and Technology (16-6-3). It is third season in a row that Hickory has reached the quarterfinals.
The winner will play either No. 16 East Lincoln (14-8-2) or No. 5 Concord (23-2-1). Those teams are scheduled to play Thursday. Sixth-seeded North Henderson, which reached the round-of-16 for the first time since 2003, ends its season at 16-4-3.
“That’s one of the best teams we've seen all year,” Red Tornadoes head coach Brian Jillings said about the Knights. “They were fantastic and well-coached. There’s a lot of talent on that field.”
Statistically, the teams finished the third-round match fairly even. Unofficially, the Red Tornadoes held a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal with the Knights having a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
The match came down to two plays late in the second half. In the 68th minute, Wilm Kraushaar broke free into the Hickory end of the field. Sprinting up the center of the field, Kraushaar had to fend off Hickory defender Nick Hutto at his hip before the ball was deflected away prior to a shot. The ensuing corner kick was headed out by Hickory.
In the 72nd minute, Gabriel Palencia was able to find Howard with a pass inside the 18-yard box, where he was fouled, setting up the penalty kick. The junior midfielder struck a sharp grounder that went between goalkeeper Edgar Soto and the left post for the score.
In essence, the goal was a reward for a pair of attacking runs by Howard earlier in the second half. In the 51st minute, Howard got free along the left touch line corner and sent a crossing pass that was picked off by Soto. On the next rush, Howard fed an open Gabriel Palencia about 15 yards out before his shot slammed off a North Henderson defender at the goal line.
“When Ben is on, he's really tough to handle,” Jillings said. “We had a tough time getting him the ball a little bit in the first half and giving him a chance to run at players. But when he does, it's dangerous and he could finish, as well. That was an incredibly nervy time for him to step up and finish that as cool as he did.”
Howard’s plays were preceded by another along the left touch line near the opening of the second half. Orlando Almanza picked up the ball just inside the Knights’ side of midfield. The junior kept the ball in play while circling around a defender, then sprinted past another before slaloming past two tackle attempts near the left corner of the penalty area. Almanza found Spears Culpepper for an open shot that sailed high.
After a sluggish first half, the opening salvos set the tone for Hickory’s aggression for the remainder of the match.
“I thought in the second half,” said Jillings. “We did a better job of keeping the ball and running out at them and getting their defenders on their heels and forcing them to make decisions.”
Outside of Kraushaar’s breakaway, North Henderson’s best chances came from long range. In the first half, Rubisel Sanchez put a pair of free kicks from 40-45 yards on target into the arms of goalkeeper Will Braun. The 75th minute had Dylan Perez finding open space among a crowd of defenders and drilling a lasered shot at Braun from 35 yards.
“Our backs and our goalkeeper, Will, I mean, they just played their hearts out,” Jillings said in praise of the Red Tornadoes defense. “JC (Jacob Cisneros) came off the bench for us at left back and just did a marvelous job. He was fantastic for us. We put him in a tough situation to come off the bench in the third round and he performed really well. Hats off to our backs for being solid in there and then just waiting for us to attack their back line.”