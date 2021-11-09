Hickory tops North Henderson 1-0, advances in state soccer playoffs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the 72nd minute, Gabriel Palencia was able to find Howard with a pass inside the 18-yard box, where he was fouled, setting up the penalty kick. The junior midfielder struck a sharp grounder that went between goalkeeper Edgar Soto and the left post for the score.

In essence, the goal was a reward for a pair of attacking runs by Howard earlier in the second half. In the 51st minute, Howard got free along the left touch line corner and sent a crossing pass that was picked off by Soto. On the next rush, Howard fed an open Gabriel Palencia about 15 yards out before his shot slammed off a North Henderson defender at the goal line.

“When Ben is on, he's really tough to handle,” Jillings said. “We had a tough time getting him the ball a little bit in the first half and giving him a chance to run at players. But when he does, it's dangerous and he could finish, as well. That was an incredibly nervy time for him to step up and finish that as cool as he did.”