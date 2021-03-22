Hickory still has miles to go in pursuit of state soccer title

The Hickory Red Tornadoes just want to play. They don’t care where they play, or against whom they play. They just want to get onto the pitch and play. More importantly, they are confident in how they play.
On Tuesday at 6 p.m., they’ll have a chance to extend their season one more time, as the 16th-seeded Red Tornadoes travel to No. 3 Weddington (14-1-1) for the 3A West Region final in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s boys’ soccer tournament. The victor of that match, also scheduled for Tuesday, will meet the 3A East Region final winner, No. 2 New Hanover or No. 4 Southern Alamance, in the state final at Cary. The final either will be Friday night or Saturday. The NCHSAA will announce the schedule after the regionals are complete.
Less than two weeks ago, then unbeaten Hickory (14-1) was set for at least one home match, perhaps more, depending on the luck of the random draw the NCHSAA used this season to determine seeds.
The draw was used this season because the number of playoff teams were cut in half to 32 (16 for each region) for each classification, which left the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference with only one guaranteed playoff berth. The runner-up competed for three wildcard slots among the remaining teams in the West Region that did not receive an automatic bid from their respective conferences.
Hickory’s final regular season match was at Watauga, a team the Red Tornadoes had already beaten. The Pioneers edged Hickory 1-0 to forge a co-championship and force a draw for the automatic playoff bid. Watauga won the draw with Hickory getting a wildcard slot. In the random draw, the Red Tornadoes got the 16th, and thus, the lowest seed.
Despite a cruel shift of fortune, head coach Brian Jillings said there was no whining among the group. In fact, Jillings was fairly matter-of-fact about it.
“We went with the old saying,” said Jillings. “‘If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.’ So, we kind of tried to lay that on them. We made our own bed. We could have sealed the deal when we went up to Boone, but we had a little bit of regret.”
So, the playoffs route thus far has involved a trip to Gastonia to play Forestview – a 46-mile trip – to Marvin Ridge – 76 more miles – and to Asheville to face A.C. Reynolds – 78 more miles. The trip to Weddington is another 75.
In reality, Hickory has been on the road much of the season. Drainage issues exacerbated from persistent rains in the region, limited the Red Tornadoes to two matches on their home pitch. The remaining home matches were played at Henry Fork Soccer Complex.
“We’ll show up and play, wherever,” Jillings said. “We’re grateful to be able to get back out on the field. We’ll go play whenever and try to get in as many games as we can, while we can and enjoy it. I don’t think there was ever any chip on the shoulder, it’s just they believe in themselves and want to play.”
Belief in themselves is something the Red Tornadoes do not lack, and that’s probably best shown in center back Ben Boston, Hickory’s best defender.
“He just has that mentality that he refuses to get beat,” Jillings said of the senior defender. “He refuses for our team to be scored upon. You think he’s going to get beaten, even through speed, and somehow, he gets his foot in a tackle or blocks a shot.”
That attitude has given Hickory the belief it can take on all comers. In defeating Marvin Ridge and A.C. Reynolds in the last two rounds, the Red Tornadoes took out programs that represented the West Region in the state final from 2016 to 2018. Last year, Hickory lost to the 2019 representative, Charlotte Catholic, in a hard fought 2-0 loss in the quarterfinal round. With many of the players involved in that loss returning this season, and seeing they could play cleat-to-cleat against state contenders, Jillings said the goal for this season has been to play in the championship match.
“I think it planted the seed that we can play with these teams,” explained Jillings. “Because we played Catholic to the bitter end. From day one of preseason, we’ve always circled the state championship as something that we want to try and accomplish. The kids work extremely hard and are willing to be coached, and that makes all the difference. And, of course, they’re extremely talented.”
A win on Tuesday would put Hickory back into the state final for the third time under Jillings’ tenure, the first since 2012. When asked to compare this team to his other region championship squads, the coach said they compare favorably.