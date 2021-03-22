Hickory still has miles to go in pursuit of state soccer title

Despite a cruel shift of fortune, head coach Brian Jillings said there was no whining among the group. In fact, Jillings was fairly matter-of-fact about it.

“We went with the old saying,” said Jillings. “‘If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.’ So, we kind of tried to lay that on them. We made our own bed. We could have sealed the deal when we went up to Boone, but we had a little bit of regret.”

So, the playoffs route thus far has involved a trip to Gastonia to play Forestview – a 46-mile trip – to Marvin Ridge – 76 more miles – and to Asheville to face A.C. Reynolds – 78 more miles. The trip to Weddington is another 75.

In reality, Hickory has been on the road much of the season. Drainage issues exacerbated from persistent rains in the region, limited the Red Tornadoes to two matches on their home pitch. The remaining home matches were played at Henry Fork Soccer Complex.

“We’ll show up and play, wherever,” Jillings said. “We’re grateful to be able to get back out on the field. We’ll go play whenever and try to get in as many games as we can, while we can and enjoy it. I don’t think there was ever any chip on the shoulder, it’s just they believe in themselves and want to play.”