Hickory, St. Stephens lacrosse teams look to advance

Two of the three teams from the area advanced to the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys lacrosse state tournament.

After receiving byes in round one, Hickory and St. Stephens won their games Saturday. St. Stephens will have a tough game at 3A West No. 1 seed Lake Norman Charter, while Hickory will host North Davidson, after both picked up initial postseason wins.

Here is a look at both of Tuesday’s games

1A/2A/3A West Region No. 6 North Davidson (10-5) at No. 3 Hickory (11-4)

Hickory (1-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Doug Knowles

Key Players: Attack — Collin Day, Fr. (32 goals, 17 assists); Midfield — Britt Rumbaugh, Jr. (28 goals, 16 assists, 44 ground balls); Attack — Paul Fogleman (27 goals, 25 assists); Midfield — Jeremiah Johnson (20 goals, 12 assists); Defense — Luke Holtzman, Fr. (42 ground balls); Midfield — Salim Holmes, So. (59 faceoffs won); Goalie — David Pritchard, Sr. (65.2 save pct.)

The Red Tornadoes won their first postseason game in the program’s history without stepping on the field, as Eastern Guilford forfeited Saturday’s match. Hickory finished second overall in the Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference and took the league’s top 1A/2A/3A bid. The only two losses came against conference champion T.C. Roberson. The second of those losses came at home March 31, when the Rams scored four in the fourth quarter to rally to a 6-5 win. Since then, Hickory has outscored its opponents 63-14 in its four wins.

North Davidson (1-0 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Joel Mize

Key players: Josh Hubbard, Sr. (57 goals, 36 assists, 51 ground balls); Jackson Ward, Sr. (51 goals, 28 assists, 71 ground balls); Sam Walser, Sr. (48 goals, 45 assists, 53 ground balls); Julian Nowak (207 faceoffs won).

The Black Knights finished above .500 for the second time in the program’s history and won the team’s inaugural playoff game 14-1 over West Stokes on Thursday. Sam Walser and Josh Hubbard each had five goals and three assists in the victory. Julian Nowak won 12 of 19 faceoffs to keep North Davidson on offense. North Davidson finished second in the Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/NW Piedmont conference and is 4-3 in nonconference games.

Next up: No. 8 Pine Lake Prep (6-8) or No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (16-4)

No. 9 St. Stephens (10-8) at No. 1 Lake Norman Charter (15-3)

About St. Stephens (4-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Eric Mendel

Key players (regular season stats): Gavin Davis, Jr. (52 goals, 18 assists); Jackson Pendleton, Fr. (44 goals, 24 assists); Daniel Thomas, So. (34 goals); Griffin Davis, Fr. (15 goals, 15 assists, 71 ground balls, 37 faceoffs won); Nicholas Treadway, Jr. (45 faceoffs won); Davis Withers (61 ground balls); Goalie — Will Fincher, Fr. (55.7% save pct.)

The Indians advanced to Tuesday’s game by edging Mountain Island Charter 16-15 on the road Saturday. St. Stephens has now won one game in each of the last four postseasons in which it has played. Tuesday’s third-round game matches the deepest playoff run by the Indians, which came in 2017.

Lake Norman Charter (5-8 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Brian Barnett

Key Players: Midfield — Tyler Price, Fr. (58 goals, 44 assists); Attack — Jack Dalton, So. (46 goals, 74 assists); Attack/Midfield — Riley Cerosky, So. (34 goals, 12 assists); Midfield — Jake Rombough, Jr. (34 goals, 8 assists); Midfield — Joseph Royster, So. (177 ground balls, 255 faceoffs won; Goalie — Noah McGovern (63.4 save pct.)

After two bye rounds, the Knights make their first postseason appearance. This is the deepest advancement by Lake Norman Charter, which won the Catawba Shores/Metro 8 South Piedmont Conference. The Knights are 7-0 in common opponents with the Indians, which includes routs over T.C. Roberson and Hickory, the top two teams in the conference with St. Stephens.

Series history: Lake Norman Charter defeated the Indians 22-15 in the only meeting between the two in 2020.

Next up: No. 5 Community School of Davidson (10-5) or No. 4 Christ the King (13-6)