The limited high school schedule on Thursday still provided exciting moments, including a remarkable night for a track athlete and several key tennis, softball and lacrosse contests.

TRACK AND FIELD

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A

Hibriten Meet

Watauga swept the boys and girls conference meets, but it was Hibriten’s Jada Brown who had the big day in the three-team event in Lenoir.

The junior won the 100 meter and 200 meter races, then added the long jump and triple jump to Thursday’s haul. Brown increased her regional qualifying times in both jump events, leaping 18 feet, 1.5 inches in the long jump and 37 feet and 8 inches in the triple jump.

Other winners for Hibriten included Charlotte Gardner in the girls 3200 meter run and Maggie Taylor in the girls shot put. The Panthers boys were led by Ryan Sedlacek in the 1600 meter run, Jesse Taylor in the triple jump, Garbriel Suddreth in the discus and Caleb Robbins in the pole vault.

South Caldwell was paced on the boys side by Moore Suan, who won both the 100 and 300 meter hurdle races. Arnold Dorian took first in the 100 and 200 meter sprints. Sam Harris was first in the 3200 meter.

For the Spartans girls, Noble Clara won the 1600 meter run and Anderson Payton won the 800 meter race.

For the team events, the Watauga girls dominated the sprint, hurdles and jump events to score 96 points, well ahead of Hibriten, which had 62. South Caldwell scored 24 points to finish third.

The boys contest was closer, but it was the jump events that provided 27 of Watauga’s 75 points and the victory. Hibriten scored 19 of the 22 throw points available, which helped them to 61 points and second place. South Caldwell had 50 points.

BASEBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Alexander Central 5 Providence 3

In a matchup with the defending 4A state champions, Alexander Central scored four runs in the first inning and made it stand up for the win.

The host Cougars (6-4) had just four hits but made the most of them. The big blow was a three-run triple by Maddox Jack. Sawyer Chapman-Mays also had an RBI single in the contest.

Grayson Anderson made the start and got into the fifth with three runs allowed (two earned) on six hits. After the Panthers (3-4) scored a run in the fifth, Alex Sloan was brought in and he slammed the door the rest of the way with 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one walk.

The Cougars hosted Watauga in a Northwestern 3A/4A contest on Friday. Providence is off until Saturday afternoon when it travels to Asheville.

Cherryville 11 East Burke 1

After scoring in the first inning, the night went downhill for the Cavaliers (4-3). Cherryville (7-2), the defending 1A West champions and last year’s state runner-up, responded with five runs in the home half of the first and added six more in the third to take the mercy-rule win in the fifth.

The Ironmen had just seven hits (Collin Huss was 2-for-2) but were the recipient of five walks and five hit batters.

East Burke returns to Catawba Valley Athletic play on Friday at West Lincoln. The Ironmen stay at home on Friday for a Southern Piedmont 1A/2A game against Thomas Jefferson.

BOYS LACROSSE

NORTHWESTERN/THE MOUNTAIN/WESTERN FOOTHILLS/MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS CONFERENCE

Hickory 11 Asheville 1

After suffering their first loss of the year on Tuesday, the Red Tornadoes (5-1 overall and conference) rebounded with the home win over conference foe Asheville.

The sophomore trio of Colin Day, Kasen Tuttle and Jackson Neal each had two goals with Day and Neal adding an assist. Senior Britt Rumbaugh also had a pair of goals and an assist.

Jackson Fox was nearly perfect as the netminder, stopping 16 of the 17 shots he faced.

The Cougars (3-4, 2-4) stay in conference next Tuesday at home against Watauga. Hickory also plays the same night in a non-conference tilt at West Forsyth.

TC Roberson 14 St. Stephens 3

In front of their home fans, the Indians (5-4, 3-4) played the conference leaders tough and trailed just 3-2 after one quarter. But, TC Roberson (8-3, 7-0) scored four goals in the second quarter and five more in the third to cruise to the victory.

St. Stephens stays home Friday for a non-conference match against Mooresville. The Rams come home Tuesday for a conference match against North Lincoln.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Asheville 12 Hickory 6

Despite playing their third match in three days and the second straight on the road, Asheville (5-3, 5-1) doubled up Hickory (4-2, 4-2) to take over sole possession of second place in the conference.

With two losses in a row, the Red Tornadoes switch to non-conference play on Tuesday at West Forsyth. Asheville comes home Tuesday to take on Watauga.

TC Roberson 15 St. Stephens 12

The Rams (7-1, 7-0) remained unbeaten in conference play with the victory at St. Stephens (2-4, 2-4).

The Indians are scheduled next to play a makeup conference game Friday afternoon against Patton. TC Roberson’s next game is at home on Tuesday against North Lincoln.

GIRLS SOCCER

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

East Burke 1 Bandys 0

Ashley Hernandez had the only goal of the match and Chloe Cook saved all five shots fired at her to give the Cavaliers (5-3 overall, 1-1 CVAC) their first win over the Trojans (5-1-1, 1-1) since at least 2012 (the last matches recorded between the two on Max Preps).

Both teams return to CVAC play at home on Tuesday, when the Cavaliers host Newton-Conover and Bandys takes on Lincolnton.

Newton-Conover 3 Lincolnton 1

The top two teams from the CVAC met for the first time this year. Host Newton-Conover (4-3, 2-0) had three different goals scorers to take down the defending champions.

Finding the net for the Red Devils were Anahi Villa, Lilly Gargis and Andrea Ozuna. The win puts Newton-Conover in a tie for first with Maiden.

Both teams hit the road for conference matches on Tuesday. Newton-Conover (3-3-1, 1-1) goes to Icard to play East Burke, while Lincolnton plays at Bandys.

Maiden 4 West Lincoln 0

The Blue Devils (4-2-1, 2-0) maintained their share of first place in the CVAC with the home shutout of the Rebels (4-4, 0-2).

Maiden is unbeaten since opening the season with two losses. The Blue Devils next play on Tuesday at West Caldwell. West Lincoln returns to the pitch on Friday for a non-conference match in Taylorsville at Alexander Central.

West Caldwell 6 Bunker Hill 2

In a match of winless teams entering Thursday, it was the visiting Warriors (1-8, 1-1) that had the attack going for their first victory. The victory equals West Caldwell’s total from last year when it also defeated Bunker Hill. It is also the first road win for the Warriors since they opened the 2021 season at Bunker Hill.

The Warriors return home Tuesday to play Maiden, while the Bears (0-5, 0-2) go to West Lincoln the same evening.

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 7 2A

Patton 2 R-S Central 1

Two days after putting an overtime scare into league leader East Rutherford, the Panthers bounced back with the home conference win.

Patton had just four shots on goal but two of them by Lorely Tzul found the net. Goalkeeper Ada Caballero made nine saves for the Panthers (2-6-2 overall, 1-3 MF7).

Patton plays its third match in four days on Friday when it goes to McDowell. R-S Central’s (2-4, 0-3) next game is Tuesday at Brevard.

SOFTBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

South Caldwell 11 Canon-McMillan, PA 0

Leading 2-0 heading into the third, the Spartans revved up the offense with four runs and added five more in the fourth to put away in the Big Macs in the mercy-rule win.

Sitting at 7-1 overall, South Caldwell has a Friday night conference game in Morganton at Freedom. Canon-McMillan drops to 0-2, as the visitors from the Pittsburgh area opened its season in North Carolina.

Maiden 11 North Lincoln 0

The Blue Devils won their sixth in a row with the road victory in Pumpkin Center. Three of the last four wins have come by a mercy-rule shutout.

Maiden (8-1) is back on the diamond Friday with a Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference game against Lincolnton. North Lincoln (3-6) comes to St. Stephens on Friday for a Western Foothills 3A clash.

Patton 13 Watauga 3

The Panthers stopped a two-game losing streak with a rout of the visiting Pioneers. Patton paired up 10 hits with seven walks to gain the mercy-rule win in the sixth inning.

Alex Maines tripled and singled to knock in four runs, while Ellie Shuping had three RBI to pace the offense. Joellie Pinto had two RBI and three runs scored.

Marleigh Carswell had the complete game effort with one hit and two walks allowed. She struck out eight.

The Panthers (3-5) return to Mountain Foothills 7 2A play on Tuesday at Polk County. Watauga stays on the road Friday for a Northwestern 3A/4A tilt at Alexander Central.

BOYS TENNIS

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A

Hibriten 8 Alexander Central 1

The Panthers stayed within range of first-place South Caldwell with the home win in Lenoir.

Improving to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the NWC, Hibriten will have a chance to catch South Caldwell in the next conference dual on Tuesday, at South Caldwell. The Panthers are scheduled to host Hickory Christian in non-conference dual on Friday.

Alexander Central (3-6, 1-3) goes to Freedom on Tuesday.

Watauga 7 Freedom 2

The Pioneers (4-4, 3-1) swept all six singles matches to put away the conference dual win in Morganton.

Scoring victories for Freedom in doubles were No. 2 team Bryan Gonzalez and Henry Beal and the No. 3 team, Noah Hawkins and Phifer Settlemyer.

The next matches for both are conference tilts on Tuesday, when Watauga hosts Ashe County and Freedom (4-3, 1-3) goes to Alexander Central.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Bandys 8 West Lincoln 1

Unbeaten Bandys (6-0) opened CVAC play with a road win over the Rebels (2-7, 0-1). The Trojans won five of the six singles matches and swept the three doubles matches for the victory.

Winners in singles for Bandys were Jeremiah Cockman (6-0, 6-0) over John Schrum, Noah Cockman (6-2, 6-3) over Eric Richardson, Aiden Brittan (7-5, 5-7, 10-8) over Lincoln Clayville, Chris Moore (6-1, 6-1) over Grayson Kiser and Kevin Rodriguez (6-1, 6-4) over Gabriel Dixon.

In doubles play, Josh Cross and Jeremiah Cockman downed David Hoyle and Richardson 8-2, Noah Cockman and Rodriguez defeated Schrum and Dixon 8-2, and Moore and Sawyer Wright shut out Clayville and Kiser 8-0.

The next dual for both will be on the road in CVAC play Tuesday, with Bandys going to East Burke and West Lincoln at Maiden.

Bunker Hill 5 Lincolnton 4

The Bears (2-2) opened the CVAC season by eking out a win over visiting Lincolnton (0-4).

The singles victories came from the No. 4 through No. 6 players for the Bears. Earning victories were Qute Yang (6-3, 6-4), Tyler Fox (6-0 6-1) and Ian Smith (6-0, 6-0). In doubles, Yang paired up with Adrian Cruz Angeles to win at No. 2 doubles (8-7 (7-3), with Smith and Fox taking an 8-0 shutout at No. 3 doubles.

Conference play continues for both on Tuesday, as Bunker Hill goes to West Caldwell and Lincolnton hosts Newton-Conover.

Newton-Conover 8 West Caldwell 1

The Red Devils (1-2) won five of the six singles matches, four in straight sets, and all three doubles tilts to rout the Warriors (0-4) in the first CVAC action for both teams.

Jerson Reyes was the lone victor for West Caldwell, taking his No. 1 singles match 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7 over Alex Furr.

The rest of the day belong to the Red Devils with Ben Tepper (6-1, 6-1), Bryce Bookhart (6-1, 6-0), Harlin Sterling (6-0, 6-0) and Colby Debats (6-0) scoring the singles wins. Nathan Lingle took his No. 6 singles contest by default.

In doubles, No. 1 team Furr and Tepper, and No. 2 team Nathan Lingle and Luis Correa Orellana each took 8-1 victories. No. 3 team Bookhart and Sterling won by default.

The next contest for both is in CVAC play on Tuesday with the Warriors hosting Bunker Hill and Lincolnton hosting Newton-Conover.

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 7 2A

Patton 6 East Rutherford 3

The Panthers (3-5 overall, 2-3 MF7) won their third dual in a row overall and the second in conference with the win over the Cavaliers.

It was the lower seeds for Patton that got the job done on Thursday. Pumping out wins in singles were No. 3 through six players Om Patel (8-2), Bryant Arrowood (8-1), Louie Skelly (8-2), and Ryan Maney (8-2). In doubles, the No. 2 team of Thomas Buchholz and Aaronwood (8-0) and No. 3 Skelly and Maney (8-2) earned wins.

Patton returns in conference play Monday to take on Polk County, while East Rutherford hosts Brevard the same day.