The Red Tornadoes senior volleyball players took center stage on Monday at Hickory’s designated Senior Night and played worthy of a curtain call. Hickory swept past a youthful St. Stephens squad for the second time this season, this time by the scores of 25-17, 25-12, and 25-20.

Hickory is now 8-1 on the season while the Indians go to 2-7.

“It’s been nice. I thought everybody played really well tonight,” Hickory coach Jason Stephens said. “I was really proud of the girls tonight. I thought it was a good team effort and that everybody went in and did a lot of nice things.”

Stephens and his team recognized the eight Lady Red Tornadoes prior to the game who will be leaving the program after this season due to graduation. Those seniors are Delaney Deffke, Bren White, Chloe James, Ann Carson Joyner, Brooke Rowland, Finley LeFevers, Kellen Morin, and Madison Sellers.

Hickory never trailed in any of the three sets and dominated play, other than the final portion of the third set.

“I thought by the end we started to bring the best out of a young St. Stephens team, too,” Stephens said. “They’re going to be very good. Coach (Julie) Harris does a great job with those girls.”

With Virginia Tech-bound Kellen Morin taking charge at the net, thanks in large part to setter Bren White, Hickory went on a 13-4 run to take a commanding 16-7 lead in the initial set. With St. Stephens focusing on Morin, Finley LeFevers took advantage of her opportunities and cashed in with a combined four tips and kills for points in the run.

For good measure, White threw in a couple of aces on her service turn.

“The seniors are good kids. I wanted them to have an opportunity to contribute and I thought they stepped up in a rivalry game and did a great job,” Stephens said. “Every single one of them.”

The Lady Red Tornadoes rode the momentum of that run to a 25-17 decision in the set.

“We know coming in when we play here it’s going to be tough,” said St. Stephens coach Julie Harris about her team, which is young by comparison. “Our goal is just to try to have fun, leave it out there on the court. We always seem to wait a little late to start doing that. Then sometimes the hole has been dug.”

Unfortunately for the Indians, that proverbial hole only got deeper in the second set. Hickory jumped out to a 9-1 lead with Chloe James demonstrating she too is a force to be reckoned with. The Red Tornadoes’ lead eventually hit 21-8 and the two teams played even to run out the string at 25-12.

Taylor Rose made her presence known in the early part of the third set for Hickory as the Red Tornadoes took off again, claiming a 17-6 lead following back-to-back slams by Morin and Rose.

But to St. Stephens’ credit, the youthful Indians scratched and clawed their way back in it, cutting that deficit to 24-20 behind the sterling play of Destiny Jordan, Rylee Upton, Olivia Eckard and Carter Leatherman.

“We had some younger girls step up and give some life to the team,” Harris said. “Our freshman, Destiny Jordan, was thrown in for someone who is out of town and she did a great job. We’re looking forward to the future with them.”

Harris acknowledged that communication had been an issue in the early going but was much improved in the third set when St. Stephens fought back.

“Practices have not been consistent,” Harris conceded, citing vacation schedules during the holidays and trying to handle COVID-19 issues. “It’s been a long season. It’s been the longest shortest season we’ve ever had,”

Kadence Ramseyer was the top server for the Indians, including a third-set ace. Upton was the most consistent hitter for St. Stephens with six kills and two blocks for points. Eckard, Leatherman and Jordan all had four kills each.

Deffke and White each had two aces for Hickory. Morin unofficially had 15 kills and a block while James and LeFevers each had six kills and White and Rose were credited with four apiece.

St. Stephens’ next match is Wednesday at Freedom. Hickory is supposed to be at McDowell that same evening, but Stephens noted that match would likely have to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The Red Tornadoes, however, are still in the thick of the conference race with matches against Freedom and at league-leading Watauga on the horizon.

“That’s going to be tough in that gym, but I don’t think it’s going to be impossible with this group of girls,” Stephens said of the rematch with Watauga. “We’re going to have to play mistake-free volleyball and force them to make a few. But we’re capable. We’ve got some work left to do.”