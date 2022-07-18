Hickory Post 48 softball team pulls out of playoffs

Hickory American Legion Post 48's fast-pitch softball team is out of the state tournament.

A Monday morning post on the group's Facebook page, announced the decision.

"Unfortunately, due to various circumstances our Hickory Post 48 Ladies are going to have to opt out of the NC American Legion Fastpitch State Playoffs. We would like to thank all of our parents and fans for their support throughout the season," the post read.

The Facebook post thanked coaches, parents and Lenoir-Rhyne University for support during the season.

The team was scheduled to play Shelby Post 82 at Crest High School on Tuesday.

"Even though our season didn't end the way we wanted it to, we look forward to coming back as strong as ever next year!" the Facebook post concluded.