Hickory natives Ross Dant and Drew Hitchcock started swimming competitively when they were 7 and 6 years old, respectively. Years later, both are set to compete at the international level.

Former members of the Hickory Foundation YMCA Seahorse Swim Team (YSST), Dant and Hitchcock will represent their country in upcoming world championship meets. The 22-year-old Dant is on the United States roster for the World Aquatics Championships July 23-30 in Fukuoka, Japan, while the 17-year-old Hitchcock will swim for the U.S. in the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships Sept. 4-9 in Netanya, Israel.

“It means a lot,” said Dant of qualifying for the world championships in the 800-meter freestyle. “It means all the hard work I’ve been putting in for the last two years ever since I got third at Olympic trials has paid off, just putting in all that hard work and every day thinking about making a championship team and carving my path to the next Olympics. And this was just a major step toward that goal I have.”

Dant, who hopes to make the U.S. roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics after failing to do so during the 2016 and 2020 Olympic trials, will again try to earn a spot next June at the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium. But for now, he’s focused on the world championships and his upcoming fifth season at North Carolina State University (Dant received an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Dant will be joined in Japan by Wolfpack women’s swimmer Katharine Berkoff, who also enters her fifth year at NC State in 2023-24; Wolfpack head coach Braden Holloway, who will serve as an assistant coach for the U.S. team; and former Wolfpack men’s swimmers Ryan Held (2017 graduate) and Justin Ress (2019 graduate). He’s looking forward to sharing this experience with some familiar faces.

“I’m just excited to go with some of my teammates,” said Dant, who qualified for the world championships by finishing second in the 800 free during USA Swimming's 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships last week at Indiana University. Dant logged a personal-best time of 7:48.10 in the event, setting a new NC State record in the process.

Dant said the 800 free is the event he’s most confident in, and that he was “kind of racing to get second place” at nationals.

“I was very controlled the entire way through the race, I never let it go out of hand and I just stayed calm and collected the entire time,” said Dant. “And I think coming up at worlds I’m gonna race a little bit harder, push myself a little bit more in the early stages of the race to try to make that final. But overall it was a very tactical race, it was executed well, but now that the job’s done and I made the meet, I can go sort of let loose and try to swim lights out.”

The 2023-24 college swim season begins in October and ends in March. NC State’s men’s swim team finished fifth during the 2023 NCAA Division I championships after coming in fourth in 2022, when the Wolfpack tied the program record for highest finish. Additionally, Dant was the runner-up in the 1,650-yard freestyle — finishing behind teammate Will Gallant — and the seventh-place finisher in the 500-yard freestyle during the 2023 NCAA championships, so he’ll be looking to improve on those performances.

“I still want to win an NCAA championship in the 1,650 as well as improve in the 500 freestyle,” said Dant, who is an eight-time All-American at NC State and was the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference champion in the 500 free. “Hopefully I can be a double NCAA champion next year.”

Dant also pointed out that after 15 years as a competitive swimmer, he’s simply looking “to keep having fun with” the sport. That includes spending time with teammates and “keeping my life interesting outside the pool.”

Dant will finish his college career in 2024, while Hitchcock will start his later in the year. A rising senior at Baylor School, a private institution in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Hitchcock has already committed to swim at the University of Georgia.

“I really like their new coach,” said Hitchcock of Georgia’s Neil Versfeld, who recently completed his first year as the head coach at his alma mater. Prior to Versfeld taking over, the Bulldogs’ men’s and women’s teams were coached by Jack Bauerle for 43 years. “... I really enjoyed talking to him throughout the recruiting process and once I got to Georgia, it just seemed like the place for me. It felt right.”

Hitchcock found his way to Baylor School because the previous head coach, Dan Flack, had coached his mother, Cathy, during her time as a four-time All-ACC selection at the University of North Carolina from 1990-94. According to Hitchcock, his mother “knew that he was a great coach and I knew that there would be a lot of training partners there for me, and so I made the decision to go there and train.”

In addition to participating in the 200-meter butterfly and the 400-meter individual medley during September’s world championships, Hitchcock will join Dant at the 2024 Olympic trials. He will look to qualify in three events: the 200 butterfly, the 400 IM and the 200 IM.

“It’s just an honor to compete for the United States for the first time,” said Hitchcock of the world championships. “But I want to put myself in position to get a medal because going over there for the U.S., there’s some high expectations.”

He added the following of participating in the Olympic trials, which his mother did in 1992: “That’s always been a goal for me. ... That’s just always been what I’ve been shooting for since I was a kid, so it means a lot to do it and break a team record at the same time.”

In fact, Hitchcock broke a couple of Baylor School records during nationals last week at Indiana University. He posted a time of 1:58.83 in the 200 butterfly to break a record that had stood since 2014, while his time of 4:20.91 in the 400 IM broke a record that was previously set in 2016.

Hitchcock credited Baylor School head coach Payton Brooks, who replaced Flack prior to the 2022-23 school year, with helping him “get to this level” over the past year. He also stated that his biggest goal for his final year of high school is to help the Red Raiders win another state title, something they did during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Hitchcock has looked up to Dant over the years, hanging out with his younger brother, Ryan, and visiting the Dant’s home on several occasions. He is also thankful for the time he spent with the YSST as a young child.

“That was everything for me,” said Hitchcock. “Jon Jolley, the coach there, gave me a great aerobic base. He started giving me hard sets when I was younger at the right time, not pushing really anything like weightlifting or doubles practices whenever I was too young. He just kind of waited and set me up for growth in the future.”

Dant also has fond memories of his days as a YSST member.

“Jon is a great club coach and he knows what to do with younger kids, and I think it’s just one of those things where you have to trust the coach and trust the process,” said Dant. “Hickory’s a great little spot and we’ve had several elite athletes come from there, so it’s a cool thing for Jon to say that he coached two swimmers to junior international competition.”

Jolley said “it makes me feel great” to see the success of Dant and Hitchcock, adding that “I think it says something about a city of 43,500 people that two people from our program are representing the United States internationally.”

Note: The Hickory Foundation YMCA Seahorse Swim Team (YSST) welcomes new members of all ages and ability levels throughout the year. Email Jon Jolley at jonj@ymcacv.org for more information about the team.