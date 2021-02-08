Hickory native Ryan Succop scores 7 points as Tampa Bay wins Super Bowl

Hickory native Ryan Succop had a perfect Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker made every kick he attempted and finished the day as a Super Bowl champion.

Succop kicked a 52-yard field goal and made four extra points to finish the game with seven of the 31 points scored by the Buccaneers in the victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

He was 100 percent accurate in field goal attempts throughout the 2020 playoffs, which ended with Succop relishing the win on the field and embracing Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady after the game.

Succop's path to the Super Bowl began at Hickory High School, where he once kicked a 53-yard field goal in a game against South Caldwell.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Succop in 2009 out of the University of South Carolina, and he made 81 percent of his kicks and every extra point in five seasons in Kansas City. His accuracy fell in 2013 to 78.6 percent, and the Chiefs released him at the end of the 2014 preseason.

Succop joined his second team, the Tennessee Titans, that same year. He made a franchise-best 86.6 percent of field goals in five seasons. He also set an NFL record making 56 straight field goals inside 50 yards between 2014 and 2017.