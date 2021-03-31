Hickory Motor Speedway roundup: Kossek secures second win

As the race began, Ruff moved to the point with Hettinger close behind. The No. 00 of Andy Holt spun and come to a stop in turn two bringing out the caution. The restart saw Hettinger and Ruff pacing the field back to the green flag. Hettinger pulled to the lead as Ruff struggled on the restart. Price, Maggio and Josh Stark in the No. 32 all moved around Ruff for position. The caution flew on lap three as Devon Haun in the No. 39 and Akinori Ogata in the No. 14 spun in turn two. The restart saw Hettinger and Price leading the field back to the green flag. Hettinger moved quickly to the top spot as Stark followed and moved to second around Price. The caution flew on lap four as contact sent Holt hard into the inside wall. The restart saw Hettinger and Stark pacing the field back to the green flag. Hettinger pulled back to the lead as Stark and Price did battle for second. Lap 10 saw the caution fly as Stark and Price made just enough contact to send both cars in a synchronized spin. Fortunately, no one else was collected in the incident and both cars were able to continue. Hettinger and Maggio brought the field to the green flag. Hettinger nosed slightly ahead with Maggio giving pressure. Lap 12 saw the caution fly as contact between the lead duo sent Hettinger spinning and collected Maggio and Ruff. Mark Johnson in the No. 13 and Dennis Trivette in the No. 28 led the field back to the green flag. Johnson moved to the top spot with Trivette giving chase. The caution flew on lap 14 with a spin in turn two. Johnson and Trivette lined it up again on the front row for another restart. Johnson nosed into the lead with Trivette giving close chase. Trivette looked under Johnson for the top spot but had to drop back to second. The battle heated up once again for the top spot as Trivette and Johnson went door to door for the lead. Lap 40 saw the caution fly as Stark and Price got together once again and moved into the outside wall. Johnson and Trivette led the field back to the green flag.