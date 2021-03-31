Hickory Motor Speedway roundup: Kossek secures second win

Racers in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returned to action Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
First to take the track were drivers in the Heritage Finance Late Models and they competed in the first of twin 25-lap features. Josh Kossek in the No. 44 started from the pole position with Gage Painter in the No. 5 to his outside. Row two saw Regina Sirvent in the No. 10 and Lavar Scott in the No. 34 side by side for the start. Kossek moved to the early lead with Painter on his bumper in second. Zack Clifton in the No. 81 moved to fourth giving chase to Scott in third. As Kossek and Painter dueled for the top spot, Scott started reeling in the leaders.
Lap 21 saw business pick up at the front of the pack as Painter looked inside Kossek for the lead. Kossek held the spot as Scott made a move on Painter for second position. Kossek drove on to take the win, his second in his rookie Heritage Finance Late model season. Painter took second by a nose over Scott who finished third. Clifton took fourth and Sirvent finished fifth.
The Limited Late Models rolled off next for 50 laps in Round 2 of the Paramount Auto Group ’BIG 10’ Racing Challenge.
Bryson Ruff in the No. 24 started from the top spot with Katie Hettinger in the No 71 to his outside. Max Price in the No. 22 and Mason Maggio in the No. 12 made up row two for the start.
As the race began, Ruff moved to the point with Hettinger close behind. The No. 00 of Andy Holt spun and come to a stop in turn two bringing out the caution. The restart saw Hettinger and Ruff pacing the field back to the green flag. Hettinger pulled to the lead as Ruff struggled on the restart. Price, Maggio and Josh Stark in the No. 32 all moved around Ruff for position. The caution flew on lap three as Devon Haun in the No. 39 and Akinori Ogata in the No. 14 spun in turn two. The restart saw Hettinger and Price leading the field back to the green flag. Hettinger moved quickly to the top spot as Stark followed and moved to second around Price. The caution flew on lap four as contact sent Holt hard into the inside wall. The restart saw Hettinger and Stark pacing the field back to the green flag. Hettinger pulled back to the lead as Stark and Price did battle for second. Lap 10 saw the caution fly as Stark and Price made just enough contact to send both cars in a synchronized spin. Fortunately, no one else was collected in the incident and both cars were able to continue. Hettinger and Maggio brought the field to the green flag. Hettinger nosed slightly ahead with Maggio giving pressure. Lap 12 saw the caution fly as contact between the lead duo sent Hettinger spinning and collected Maggio and Ruff. Mark Johnson in the No. 13 and Dennis Trivette in the No. 28 led the field back to the green flag. Johnson moved to the top spot with Trivette giving chase. The caution flew on lap 14 with a spin in turn two. Johnson and Trivette lined it up again on the front row for another restart. Johnson nosed into the lead with Trivette giving close chase. Trivette looked under Johnson for the top spot but had to drop back to second. The battle heated up once again for the top spot as Trivette and Johnson went door to door for the lead. Lap 40 saw the caution fly as Stark and Price got together once again and moved into the outside wall. Johnson and Trivette led the field back to the green flag.
The lead duo put on an awesome display of driving over final laps as they stayed side by side and saw Maggio dive into the fray in a three-wide battle to the checkered flag. Johnson took the win by a nose. Trivette had to settle for second with Maggio taking third. Cameron Clifford in the No. 26 finished fourth and Devon Haun in the No. 39 took fifth.
Rolling off next was the Carolina Crate Modifieds for their 31-lap feature. Rich Klimarchuk in the No. 75 started from the point with Cody Norman in the No. 12 to his outside. The cars of Junior Snow in the No. 51 and Dean Lowder in the No. 63 rolled off on row two.
Snow took the early lead with Kevin Orlando in the No. 99 quickly moving to second. Orlando looked to make it two in a row at Hickory as he put constant pressure on Snow for lead. Snow put down consistently fast laps and maintained the top spot.
Snow drove on to take the win. Orlando finish second with Lowder taking third. Norman grabbed fourth and Klimarchuk finish fifth.
The Super Trucks made their 2021 Hickory Motor Speedway debut with a 35-lap feature. Allen Huffman in the No. 51 started from the top spot with Travis Baity in the No. 70 to his outside. Jacob Weidman in the No. 77 and Robert Tyler in the No. 88 were side by side from row two.
Huffman pulled to the lead and brought Tyler with him to second. Charlie Watson in the No. 9 and Tanner along in the No. 45 moved to third and fourth. Lap 10 saw the No. 6 of Ricky Dennie moved to fourth around Long. Watson moved around Tyler to take second on lap 15. Lap 19 saw the caution fly as the No. 51 of Nathan Byrd spun in turn one. Huffman and Watson led the field back to the green flag. After a couple of laps side by side Huffman moved to the lead. Lap 25 saw Watson move around Huffman to the lead. Lap 26 saw the caution fly as Baity spun on the backstretch. Watson and Huffman led the field back to the green flag. Watson moved to the lead as a multi-car incident on the backstretch collected Tyler, Byrd, Long and Baity. The restart saw Watson and Huffman pacing the field to the green. Watson pulled back to the front and brought Weidman with him to second. Watson drove on to take the win.
Weidman finished second and Huffman took third. Dennie grabbed fourth with Baity taking fifth.
Next up was a great field of cars in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series for 75 laps. Leland Honeyman Jr. in the No. 4 started from the point with Toby Grynewicz in the No. 48 to his outside. Row two saw William Sawalich in the No. 43 and Katie Hettinger doing double duty in the No. 71 for the green flag.
Honeyman pulled to the lead with Grynewicz close behind. Lap 20 saw Nick Loden in the No. 43 drive up to second and pressure Honeyman for the top spot. Sawalich and Grynewicz joined the battle for the top spot with Honeyman and Loden as they would begin lapping cars in the extended green flag run. The caution flew on lap 50 and bunched the field once more. Loden and Honeyman led the field back to the green. Loden pulled back to the lead with Honeyman in second. Lap 54 saw the caution fly as the No. 2 of Amber Lynn spun on the front stretch. Loden and Honeyman brought the field back to the green. The caution flew on lap 68 as the No. 21 of Tommy Neal spun on the backstretch. Loden and Honeyman brought the field back to the restart. The restart saw Loden and Honeyman at the front of the field. Honeyman made the pass to move to the front as the caution flew when the No. 1x of Logan Boyer crashed hard into the turn one wall. Honeyman and Loden brought the field back to the green flag. Loden moved to the lead with Honeyman in second.
Loden drove on to take the win. Honeyman finished second with Caden Kvapil in the No. 35 finishing third. Grynewicz finished fourth and Lynn bounced back from an early spin to take fifth.
As the Heritage Finance Street Stocks took to the track the skies would open up and see a round of heavy rain. The remaining features were called and rescheduled as twins on their corresponding nights.
More racing Friday and Saturday
This weekend the Hickory track will host the Easter Bunny 150 with the PASS Series coming to town along with the ACT Series. This will be a multi-day event with racing Friday and Saturday.
For more information check out Hickory Motor Speedway at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, Facebook or Twitter or call 828-464-3655.