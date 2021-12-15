Hickory High student signs scholarship to play two sports in Tennessee

Madeline Mosteller, a senior at Hickory High, was joined by her family and coaches this week as she signed to play two sports for Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee.

Mosteller earned athletic and academic scholarships to play soccer and to run track.

Mosteller plans to major in biology with a concentration in medical research. She will report for practice at Lincoln Memorial University in August 2022.