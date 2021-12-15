 Skip to main content
Hickory High student signs scholarship to play two sports in Tennessee
Hickory High senior Madeline Mosteller signed to play two sports at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. She was joined at the signing by her parents, Jonathan and Laura Mosteller, her brother Isaac Mosteller, Principal Rebecca Tuttle, Athletic Director, Coach David Craft, HHS head soccer coach, Brian Jillings, HHS head track coach, Ronnie Hopper, and her club coaches, Sue and Jeff Schellenberger.

 Photo courtesy of Hickory Public Schools

Madeline Mosteller, a senior at Hickory High, was joined by her family and coaches this week as she signed to play two sports for Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee.

Mosteller earned athletic and academic scholarships to play soccer and to run track.

Mosteller plans to major in biology with a concentration in medical research. She will report for practice at Lincoln Memorial University in August 2022.

