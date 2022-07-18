Hickory High 4-star football player chooses Tar Heels; Walker made announcement on Monday

Rico Walker is staying in North Carolina to play football.

The rising senior at Hickory High School chose the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, according to reports from multiple news outlets, including chapelboro.com and tarheelinsider’s Instagram page.

Walker reportedly had offers from Florida, Maryland, Auburn and Tennessee but ultimately chose the Tar Heels.

He is listed as a four-star recruit and is expected to play linebacker for the Tar Heels, according to tarheelinsider.