The Hickory High girls basketball team's state title push came to an end Tuesday evening in China Grove.

Unbeaten Carson High turned back Hickory by a score of 62-45 to advance to the state title game and claim the west regional championship.

Carson made seven 3-pointers in the first half as the Cougars grabbed a 41-25 lead the team would not relinquish.

Hickory closed the gap to eight points in the second half but was unable to get any closer.

The Salisbury Post assisted with this report.