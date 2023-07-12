Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's youth fall soccer, co-ed youth fall baseball, adult volleyball and co-ed wiffle ball programs.

For youth sports, participation is free to all City of Hickory residents. Nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Participants will also purchase their team jersey during the registration process in order to complete registration. If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation.

Youth Fall Soccer

The youth fall soccer program is offered to boys and girls ages 4-13, with different divisions by age group:

• Co-ed: 5U for ages 4-5

• Co-ed: 7U for ages 6-7

• Boys and Girls divisions: 10U for ages 8-10 and 13U for ages 11-13

The division your player will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31. Participants must be 4 by Aug. 31, and players who will turn 14 before Aug. 31 are no longer eligible to participate. For more information about the youth fall soccer program, or for assistance with registration, contact Sports Programmer Hannah Miller at 828-261-2296 or hmiller@hickorync.gov.

Co-Ed Youth Fall Baseball

The co-ed youth fall baseball program is an instructional, developmental program that focuses on enhancing fundamental skills offered to boys and girls ages 5-12, with different divisions by age group:

• Co-ed: 6U T-ball for ages 5-6

• 8U Coach Pitch baseball for ages 7-8

• 8U Coach Pitch softball for ages 7-8

• 10U Baseball for ages 9-10

• 10U Softball for ages 9-10

• 12U Baseball for ages 11-12

• 12U Softball for ages 11-12

The division your player will participate in is determined by their age on May 1, 2024, in line with the upcoming spring season. Participants must be 5 by May 1, 2024, and players who will be 13 before that date are no longer eligible to participate. For more information about the youth fall baseball program, or for assistance with registration, contact Sports Coordinator Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or smorgan@hickorync.gov.

Registration for the youth fall soccer and youth fall baseball programs will close on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Register online at hickory.recdesk.com.

Co-Ed Volleyball League

The co-ed volleyball league is open to anyone ages 17 and up. Games will be played on Monday and Wednesday evenings at Highland Recreation Center starting late August/early September. Teams must consist of at least two females. The cost per team is $200. For more information about the co-ed adult volleyball league, or for assistance with registration, contact Recreation Programmer Yadil Sanchez at 828-261-2251 or ysanchez@hickorync.gov.

Co-Ed Wiffle Ball League

The co-ed wiffle ball league is open to anyone ages 15 and up. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting late August/early September. The cost per team is $50. For more information about the co-ed wiffle ball league, or for assistance with registration, contact Recreation Programmer Austin Cheek at 828-328-3997 or acheek@hickorync.gov.

Registration for the volleyball and wiffle ball programs will close on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Team captains can register online at hickory.recdesk.com.